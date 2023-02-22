Govt of India Appoints Rajesh Rai as CMD of ITI Limited

The Government of India has appointed Rajesh Rai to the post of the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of ITI Limited for a period of five years with immediate effect from February 21, 2023. Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, Director of Marketing at ITI Limited, has relinquished the additional position of CMD from Feb 21, 2023, and will now only serve as the Director-Marketing in the company. Rajesh Rai is a seasoned player in the telecom industry with a total experience of more than 30 years.

In his long career, he has served as the General Manager of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), Mumbai and has also held the prestigious post of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at MTNL in Mauritius for 12 years. He was responsible for CDMA, GSM, 3G & 4G network deployment and customer acquisition.

Shri Rajesh Rai holds a Bachelors Degree of Engineering in Electronics from Madan Mohan Malviya Engineering College, Gorakhpur, M.Tech (Computer Science) from Jawaharlal Nehru University, and MBA from FMS, Delhi University.

Rai said, "I am delighted to take over as CMD of ITI Limited. ITI Limited has a rich legacy of being the first PSU of independent India and is now part of Indian technological folklore where almost every household used to possess a telecom handset manufactured by ITI."

"My focus area will be to ramp up production and do whatever it takes to increase revenue of the Company and make it one of the best places to work with for employees", he added.