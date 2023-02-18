Best Indian Biopics on Netflix That Will Inspire You

Netflix has a wide selection of biopics available for streaming. The power of biographies to move and inspire viewers is well established. They depict authentic facets of the subject while providing insight into their difficulties. Inspiring and influential people have lived in India in large numbers. These individuals, who range from athletes to innovators to freedom fighters, have contributed to the improvement of our nation. These heroes have been honoured in several biopics. They provide a realistic glimpse into the difficulties and lives of our heroes that we can identify with and find inspiration in.

Here are 5 of the top Indian biopics currently available on Netflix OTT Platform:

Pad Man

Lakshmikant embarks on a mission to transform women's menstrual hygiene in the nation, motivated by his love for his wife and the discomfort he witnessed her experiencing. He encounters numerous obstacles along the way, including a narrow-minded culture, his wife's decision to leave him, and poverty. However, he is able to significantly improve the lives of Indian women by developing a simple and affordable method for producing sanitary napkins. Akshay Kumar plays the lead in the R. Balki-directed film Pad Man.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh, one of India's most well-known liberation fighters, had an unending passion for his nation. This documentary goes into great detail about his motivation for fighting for his nation, his style of combat, and the circumstances that led to his detention and final demise. Ajay Devgan plays the lead in the Rajkumar Santoshi-helmed film.

Also Read: Korean Movies and Television Shows Debuting on Netflix in February

Mallesham

This Telugu-language biopic, which is based on the life of Chintakindi Mallesham, presents the motivational story of how this man enhanced the lives of weavers in Pochampally. The Padma Shri award was eventually given to him in 2017 for developing the Asu Machine. Priyadarshi Pullkonda plays the lead in Raj R's film.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man

Due to a tumble she suffered while crossing a mountain to reach help, Dashrath Manji's wife passed away during childbirth. Heavily burdened by this tragedy, he made the self-motivated decision to forge a path through the mountain. For 22 years, he chiselled his way through the mountain to make it simple and safe for his villagers to get to the hospital. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead in the Ketan Mehta-directed film.

Also Read: 6 Great Action Comedy Movies to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Soorma

Among the Indian biopics on Netflix, Soorma has one of the most motivational stories. Sandeep Singh was determined to get back into playing shape despite having partial paralysis from an accidental gunshot wound soon before the 2003 Hockey World Cup. After completing his recuperation, he returns to the Indian team and helps them to multiple triumphs. Shaad Ali is the director of the film Soorma, which features Diljith Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, and others.