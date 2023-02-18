VOO Announces Expansion of Gigabit Connectivity to Namur

VOO, a leading telecommunications provider in Belgium offering a range of services and solutions, has announced Gigabit connectivity expansion to Namur. Now Voo customers in Namur can enjoy internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Voo claims this expansion is part of its Giga connectivity aspirations to half of the households in Wallonia and everywhere in Brussels by the end of 2023.

Voo Gigabit Connectivity

Initially rolled out in 2021, Voo's Gigabit service is already available in Liege, Wavre and Charleroi, the six municipalities of the Brussels Capital Region and 22 rural municipalities at the end of 2022. As the connectivity expands, VOO now gives its Namur customers access to fast GIGA internet (up to 1000 Mbps). Ahead of the proposed takeover by Orange Belgium, VOO has also announced plans to deploy an additional 230km of optical fibre. In addition, VOO has indicated that Giga connectivity would soon be extended to other municipalities.

Edouard Rodriguez, CEO VOO, said: "It is always a real pleasure to announce the arrival of the GIGA to our customers in their region. Namur marks a new important step that brings us closer to our goal: to allow 1 in 2 customers in Wallonia to surf at the speed of the GIGA by the end of 2023! A result that we owe to the exceptional work of our teams and to our strength: our powerful network named number 1 in download speed in its region."

Orange Belgium and Telenet Sign Two Agreements

In January, Orange Belgium and Telenet announced that two commercial fixed wholesale agreements had been signed, with the condition that they would come into effect once the transaction regarding the purchase of 75% minus one share of VOO by Orange Belgium had been completed. The agreements will provide access to each other's fixed networks for 15 years and cover both current Hybrid Fiber Coaxial and future Fiber to the Home technologies in both network areas.