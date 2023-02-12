Korean Movies and Television Shows Debuting on Netflix in February

Everyone has been falling in love with Korean movies and series for all the right reasons. With Korean web series and films in various genres, including thriller, action, and romance available on OTT, Netflix provides us with the best Korean entertainment. Huge successes like Mr Queen, True Beauty, and more will soon make their Netflix debuts. Therefore, watch these fresh Korean films and online series when they debut on Netflix in February. Gather some munchies, then start to gorge.

The list of Korean web series and movies available on Netflix in February is below.

Also Read: Best Korean Thriller Movies to Stream on Netflix and Prime Video

Summer Strike

When Yeo Reum's mother dies tragically in an accident, her relationship with her boyfriend ends. She relocates to a small beach village where she meets Ahn Dae-beom in an effort to heal from the trauma. This drama series, which Lee Yoon-Jung directs, has Seolhyun, Im Si-wan, Bang Jae-min, and other notable actors in key parts.

Release date: 20 February 2023

Unlocked

When Na-Mi misplaces her smartphone and a dangerous man, Joon-young, finds it, her life takes an unfortunate turn. He commits horrific atrocities using her phone. Im Si-wan, Chun Woo-hee, Kim Hee-won, and other well-known actors play significant roles in this thriller directed by Kim Tae-Joon.

Release date: 17 February 2023

Also Read: Check Out These Heartwarming Korean Love Films on Netflix

Mr Queen

When the soul of a contemporary chef becomes imprisoned in the body of a Joseon Dynasty queen, things spiral out of control. The lead actors in this comedy-drama series, which Yoon Sung-sik directs, include Shin Hye-sun, Kim Jung-Hyun, Seol In-ah, and others.

Release date: 15 February 2023

Love to Hate You

Despite having very different personalities, Yeo Mi-ran and Nam Gang-ho are not lovers. However, when they start dating, this quickly changes. This romantic comedy-drama series, which Kim Jung-Kwon directed, has Teo Yoo, Kim Ok-bin, Kim Ji-hoon, and other noteworthy actors in prominent parts.

Release date: 10 February 2023

Also Read: Top K-Drama Picks Streaming on Netflix in 2023

True Beauty

Jugyeong endured bullying throughout her time in school because of her appearance. However, her life changes when she enrols in a new school and uses makeup to reinvent herself. This series, which was adapted from a webtoon, stars Moon Ka-young, Hwang In-yeop, Cha Eun-woo, and others in significant roles.

Release date: 5 February 2023