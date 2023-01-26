Check Out These Heartwarming Korean Love Films on Netflix

Korean love films, also known as "K-dramas," are a popular genre in South Korea that often feature themes of romance, family, and friendship. These films have gained a large international following, thanks to the availability of OTT streaming platforms like Netflix. K-dramas often have a unique blend of humor, drama, and romance that makes them appealing to a wide audience.

One of the most popular movie genres for a long time is romance. All genres of romantic entertainment, from romantic comedies to romantic tragedies, have found a loyal audience. The hard-hitting themes and endearing images of Korean entertainment have contributed to its growing appeal across the globe.

There are several Korean love films available on Netflix. Netflix, which caters to Korean binge-watchers, has established itself as our go-to source for some of the best love stories. Here are some of the most moving Korean love films available on Netflix.

Tune in for Love

The story in Tune in for Love takes place in the 1990s. Mi Soo and Hyun-woo fall in love after exchanging love stories over the radio. Unfortunately, time seems to be working against them in their love story, which is the only issue. The narrative that follows demonstrates how they attempt to resolve this issue as a team. Kim Go-Eun portrays Mi Soo, and Jung Hae-in portrays Hyun Woo. The film's director is Jung Ji-woo. Watch the progression of their journey on Netflix.

Sweet and Sour

The lives of a young couple are followed in "Sweet and Sour" as they fight to maintain their long-distance love while coping with issues in their professional lives. The film comes to a melancholy conclusion. Krystal Jung, Jang Ki-Yong, and Cha Soo-bin play major characters. Lee Gae-byok directed the film Sweet & Sour.

Also Read: 7 Patriotic Films to Watch on OTT for Republic Day

20th Century Girl

The narrative of 20th Century Girl explores youthful romance, friendship, and lost prospects. The novel's primary character is a teenage girl named Na Bo-ra, tasked with monitoring her best friend's crush. She quickly finds herself in the same predicament as her closest friends after falling in love with Poong Woon-ho. Drama and uncertainty both increases as the story goes on. Poong Woon-ho is portrayed by Byeon Woo-Seok, and Na Bo-ra is portrayed by Kim Yoo-Jung. Bang Woo-ri was the director of this love story.

Love and Leashes

The webtoon remake Love and Leashes discusses the various dynamics that exist in relationships. Two coworkers' lives are initially depicted, along with how they come to form a contractual engagement. The actual issue, though, arises when they start falling in love with one another. The film explores subjects that humans frequently avoid. Both Seohyun and Jun took on the roles of Ji Hoon and Jung Ji-woo, respectively. One of the best love stories Netflix has recently shown is this.

Also Read: Top K-Drama Picks Streaming on Netflix in 2023

Wish You

The story follows the relationships between a talented singer-songwriter and a keyboardist as they bring love and harmony into their lives. The ability to sing a dream together is demonstrated for the audience. Leading parts are played by Kang In-soo, Lee Sang, and Seo-bin. Do Joon-sung was the director of this movie.