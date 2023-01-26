Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra Launched in India

Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra is the latest smartwatch launched by Fire-Boltt. More than 120 sports modes are supported by the Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch, which also has sensors for measuring blood oxygen levels and heart rate. The new Fire-Boltt smartwatch is water- and dust-resistant and has an IP68 classification.

Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra Smartwatch India Price

Priced at Rs 1,999, the Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch can be purchased from Flipkart India and the official Fire-Boltt website. Black, Blue, Red, Grey, Pink, and Teal are the six colour options for the Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch.

Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra Smartwatch Specifications

The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch features a 1.39-inch (240x240 pixels) LCD display. The Bluetooth calling feature on the wristwatch enables users to place and receive phone calls right from the watch's display. According to Fire-Boltt, the smartwatch also supports AI speech assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

The wristwatch also includes 123 sports modes for swimming, cycling, and running. Along with other things, it provides SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. Additionally, it supports mirroring notifications from a linked device. The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra has an IP68 classification for resistance to water and dust.

There are various games included with the Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra. The product's listing on Flipkart states that a single charge will last up to seven days. A full charge takes about 120 minutes. The wearable offers a smart UI interface with more than 100+ cloud watch faces. Along with smart controls for the camera and music playback, it also provides controls for tracking the weather, playing games, and receiving recurring reminders. According to the manufacturer, the smartwatch has dimensions of 46.6x50.6x0.4 mm and a weight of 80 grams.