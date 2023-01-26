Excitel Broadband OTT Add-on Plans Detailed

Excitel Broadband, one of the fastest-growing fiber broadband providers in India, offers high-speed broadband internet services to residential and commercial customers in India. Excitel Broadband offers various plans with different speed options. The exciting thing about Excitel Fiber is that it provides NO FUP speeds starting from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps, enabling unlimited 4K videos without buffering. So, for customers to make the most of the internet offerings, Excitel offers OTT subscription Add-ons at a price for Sony LIV, Voot, Zee5, Sun Nxt, PlayboxTV etc., on select Excitel Fiber subscription plans on new activations and renewals.

Excitel Broadband OTT Add-on Plans for Select Plans

Excitel broadband is now offering consumers four OTT (Over-the-Top) Add-on packs, starting at Rs 30 per month. These OTT Bonanza Add-on packs are available for customers with 300 Mbps and 400 Mbps plans. If you are on plans with lesser speeds then these plans are not applicable. So, now let's look at the OTT Add-on Plan offerings.

Also Read: Jio, Airtel, BSNL, ACT and Excitel Top OTT Broadband Plans

Sl. No Plan Charges Per Month + GST OTTs Bundled OTT No. 1 Starter Rs 30 EPIC ON + Shemaroo + Hungama Play + Hungama Music + Alt Balaji + PlayBoxTV 6 OTT Apps 2 Basic Rs 60 ZEE5 + SonyLiv + PlayBoxTV 3 OTT Apps 3 Value Rs 100 ZEE5 + SonyLiv + EPIC ON + Shemaroo + Hungama Play + Hungama Music + ALT Balaji + PlayBoxTV 8 OTT Apps 4 Best Seller Rs 200 Sony Liv + ZEE5 + Sun NXT + discovery + erosnow + gaana + ALT Balaji + MXGOLD + Atrangii + EPIC ON + Hungama Play + Hungama Music + Shemaroo + AAO NXT + PlayBOXTV 15 OTT Apps

Excitel Rs 30 per Month OTT Add-on Pack

The Rs 30 per month OTT Add-on pack from Excitel offers EpicON, ShemarooMe, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, ALTBalaji, and PlayboxTV subscriptions. A total of 6 OTT subscriptions are included with this Add-on.

Excitel Rs 60 per Month OTT Add-on Pack

This Rs 60 per month OTT Add-on pack from Excitel offers ZEE5, SonyLiv and PlayBoxTV subscriptions. A total of 3 OTT subscriptions are included with this Add-on. If ZEE5 and Sony Liv are for you, then this Add-on pack will be useful.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet Now Offering Netflix at No Extra Cost with Broadband Plans

Excitel Rs 100 per Month OTT Add-on Pack

The Rs 100 per month OTT Add-on pack offers ZEE5, SonyLiv, EPIC ON, Shemaroo, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, ALT Balaji, PlayBoxTV subscriptions. A total of 8 OTT subscriptions are included with this monthly Add-on pack for 300 Mbps and 400 Mbps plan users.

Excitel Rs 200 per Month OTT Add-on Pack

The Rs 200 per month OTT Add-on pack offers Sony Liv, ZEE5, Sun NXT, discovery, erosnow, gaana, ALT Balaji, MXGOLD, Atrangii, EPIC ON, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, Shemaroo, AAO NXT and PlayBOXTV subscriptions. A total of 15 OTT subscriptions are included with this monthly Add-on pack.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet Entry Level Broadband Plans Detailed

The OTT subscription period would be the same as the combined Excitel broadband plan validity period, and the expiry date of OTT subscription plans might vary depending on the different OTT subscriptions available.

Excitel Gigabit Speeds

Excitel broadband is rolling out Gigabit internet connections. The company brings you the all-new Excitel Fiber with ultra-high speeds of up to 1 Gbps designed especially for your home, delivered through an end-to-end fiber optical network. Customers can apply for a free upgrade to Excitel Fiber, and once your locality gets ready, Excitel will come in touch with you. In addition, you can submit your interest to the company to speed up the Fiber rollout process in your location.