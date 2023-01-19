Jio, Airtel, BSNL, ACT and Excitel Top OTT Broadband Plans

Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, BSNL Bharat Fibre, ACT Fibernet, and Excitel are the top broadband players in the Indian market. All of these companies saw a boost in their business during the time of the pandemic. The broadband players in India have understood that customers are looking for additional benefits with their plans to boost the value of the services they are paying for. Thus, all the major ISPs (internet service providers) in India are now offering OTT (over-the-top) benefits with their broadband plans. Here, we will be looking at the top broadband plans of Airtel, Jio, BSNL, ACT, and Excitel, which come with OTT benefits for consumers. Note that we will be selecting the plans based on the price and the benefits they provide. We won't be choosing the most expensive 1 Gbps plans as these are not usually the plans that customers go for.

Airtel Top Broadband Plan with OTT Benefits

The Airtel Xstream Fiber plan that we have chosen as the top broadband plan with OTT benefits is the Rs 999 plan. With this plan, users get up to 200 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of monthly data. There's a fixed-line voice calling connection included with unlimited calls. The additional benefits of the plan are - Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xstream Premium, VIP Service, Apollo 24|7 Circle, FASTag, and Wynk Premium. Note that the price would also attract a GST during the final billing.

Jio Top Broadband Plan with OTT benefits

JioFiber also offers a Rs 999 plan to consumers. For Jio, we have also chosen the Rs 999 plan as the top option for entertainment for an average user. The Rs 999 plan comes with 3.3TB of data and 150 Mbps of speed. This plan also offers additional benefits such as Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, SonyLIV, Voot Kids, ZEE5, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Universal+, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema and more. The connection also offers users a free fixed-line voice calling benefit.

BSNL Top Broadband Plan with OTT Benefits

For BSNL, we have again chosen the Rs 999 plan as the top option for consumers. This plan bundles the same speed as Jio's plan, which is 150 Mbps and offers 3.3TB of monthly data. But the data offered by this plan is 2TB, and post the consumption of 2TB of data, the speed drops to 10 Mbps. There's unlimited voice calling included (with a fixed-line connection for which the instrument needs to be purchased separately). The additional benefits include Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, and YuppTV.

ACT Fibernet Top Broadband Plan with OTT Benefits

ACT Fibernet offers different plans in different cities. If you live in Hyderabad, then you can go for the Rs 799 broadband plan. If you purchase this plan for six or ten months, you can also get a Netflix Basic subscription for free. Otherwise, the plan bundles a free router, SonyLIV for Rs 299 per month, ZEE5 at Rs 449 per year and more. This plan comes with 100 Mbps of speed and offers 3.3TB of monthly data to the customers.

Excitel Top Broadband Plan with OTT Benefits

Excitel doesn't bundle the OTT benefits for free with any of its plans. In case you are going for the 300 Mbps or 400 Mbps plan from the company, then you can purchase OTT Bonanza plans from the company to get OTT benefits. The OTT Bonanza packs start at just Rs 30 per month + GST.