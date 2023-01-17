BSNL Super Star Premium Plus Comes with 150 Mbps Speed and OTT Benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been one of the top/leading players in the fixed-line broadband market for years in India. The state-run telco is only second to Jio in the wireline segment. After serving the market for years with DSL connections, BSNL started offering fibre broadband services to customers in different regions of India under the brand Bharat Fibre. Now, one of the plans offered by the company, called BSNL Super Star Premium Plus, is bringing a superb deal for the customers. Let's check out the plan and its price in detail below.

BSNL Super Star Premium Plus Details

BSNL Super Star Premium Plus plan comes for Rs 999 per month. Note that the price doesn't include taxes over here. With this plan, users get 2000GB of data with up to 150 Mbps speed. Post the consumption of 2000GB or 2TB of data; the speed reduces to 10 Mbps, which is more than decent.

Along with this, customers also get unlimited voice calling with a fixed-line connection; however, the instrument has to be purchased by the customer separately. There's a free Wi-Fi router bundled with the plan, and customers also get OTT (over-the-top) benefits. In case the user decides to go for a higher payment option, meaning a long-term plan, then he/she can get extra benefits from the company.

What's even better is that BSNL doesn't take any installation charges on the purchase of a Bharat Fibre connection with this plan. You can use this plan if you have a slightly big family or if you are buying a connection for a small office.

The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, and YuppTV. This is one of the greatest 150 Mbps plans present in the market right now. You get free installation, great speed, a decent amount of data, a free router, and OTT benefits.