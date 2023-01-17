5G will Cover Entire Himachal Pradesh by 2024 End

5G services are now reaching users pretty aggressively in different parts of India. Airtel and Jio are both employing different strategies to roll out 5G as fast as possible. While Jio has said that it would reach the entire India with 5G by the end of 2023, Airtel has said that it would do the same by March 2024. Now, state IT Secretary Abhishek Jain has said that 5G would reach the entire Himachal Pradesh by the end of 2024. This means that both rural and urban areas of the state will be covered with 5G by the end of 2024. It would ensure that users get better internet facilities, and the digital divide would also be curbed.

According to a PTI report, on Monday, there was a state-level meeting to discuss the use of government infrastructure/street infrastructure for the 5G rollout in Himachal Pradesh. During the meeting, the IT secretary said that data is the new oil, and it is very necessary that the 5G rollout happens in the state to ensure all the segments work with efficiency and momentum.

He said that the government of is working to develop the telecom sector and bring 5G services to every part of Himachal as soon as possible. The IT secretary added that both the telecom service providers and the government officials must work with coordination and have a defined approach to ensure 5G rollout happens within a stipulated time period.

One of the major problems which Jain shed some light on was the regular digging of land to install fibres and poles, which causes inconvenience to the people and also pollutes the environment. Thus the IT secretary stressed the point that there needs to be a mechanism that hurts flora and fauna the least while rolling out 5G.

In Shimla, Airtel is the first telco to launch 5G Plus services, and very soon, more cities of the state will be covered by Airtel and Jio.

