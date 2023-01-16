Airtel 5G Plus is Available at these Top 8 Travel Destinations

Are you planning to travel to any destination within India? Well, now that Airtel has launched 5G in over 39 cities of the country, there's a high chance that any major city you walk into has Airtel 5G Plus services. Airtel 5G Plus services are offered to the 4G customers of Airtel at no extra cost. You simply need a 5G smartphone with 5G settings enabled, and whenever you are under the coverage area of Airtel's 5G network, your device will latch to 5G automatically. Today, we are compiling the top 8 travel destinations where Airtel 5G services.

Airtel 5G Plus is Present in these Top 8 Destinations

Airtel 5G Plus services are present in the following top 8 travel destinations: Varanasi, Siliguri, Shimla, Ahmedabad, Srinagar, Vizag, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack (also known as the twin cities of Odisha), and Kochi.

A lot of major areas in the above-mentioned destinations have already been covered with the 5G Plus network. In the coming days, more areas will be covered to ensure that customers get 5G services, regardless of wherever they are. Along with these destinations, Pune is also a good place that you can visit and experience Airtel 5G.

Airtel has plans to cover the entire nation with its 5G NSA (non-standalone) networks by March 2024. So in the coming months, more destinations that you plan to visit could be covered with the 5G network of Bharti Airtel. But you must have a 5G phone with support for Airtel's 5G and an active 4G SIM.

The reason why Airtel went with 5G NSA was that most of the smartphones in the ecosystem/market support 5G NSA and also because it would require much lower capex spending compared to deploying 5G SA (standalone). Further, the kind of spectrum portfolio Airtel has would enable the telco to deliver a great experience with 5G NSA.

A few hours back, Airtel announced the arrival of 5G in five more cities of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Now a total of seven cities of UP are covered by the 5G network of Airtel. With 5G, you can watch videos in 4K without any buffer issues and uploading and downloading big files also gets done in a few seconds. Airtel claims that its 5G networks are 20 to 30 times faster than 4G. We also did a speed test of Airtel 5G at the India Mobile Congress (IMC), and there we could see download speeds of 700 Mbps to 1.5 Gbps.