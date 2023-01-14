Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Shillong

Airtel 5G Plus has just launched in Shillong. This is the 34th city Airtel has reached with its 5G networks. Since Airtel is deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone) networks, the telco can make its 5G work on top of the existing 4G infrastructure. Airtel's 5G Plus networks can deliver around 20 to 30 times faster speeds than the current 4G networks. With the latest announcement in Shillong, the telco is showing its commitment towards bringing fast network services in north east India. Let's check out the areas where Airtel's 5G is now live in Shillong.

Airtel 5G Plus Covered Areas in Shillong

Airtel 5G Plus is available in the following areas of Shillong: Laitumukhrah, Lapalang, Nongrah, Governor House, Lummawbah, Jaiaw Laitdom, Pines colony (Laban Red Cross), Mawpat, Riat Sohkhlur and a few other locations. The telco said that in the due course of time, it would also launch 5G in other areas of Shillong.

Bharti Airtel wants to cover the entire country with its 5G Plus by March 2024. This is a goal that seems possible now because of the speed at which Airtel is launching 5G in different parts of the nation.

Rajnish Verma, CEO, Bharti Airtel, North Eastern States said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Shillong. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

Airtel demonstrated the power of its 5G at the India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi. The telco showcased a live hologram powered by its 5G networks along with different use cases for enterprises as well as consumers. Airtel has said that it would also look to upgrade to 5G SA once the ecosystem matures in the coming years.

Airtel 5G Plus Supporting Handsets

Airtel 5G Plus now works across all 5G smartphones running Android and iOS. The telco promises to deliver customers massive speeds and the best voice experience. If you are an existing Airtel user, No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. You can check out the exact 5G launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.