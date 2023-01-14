Macquarie Becomes a 40 Percent Stake Holder in Virtus Data Centres



ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), a leading Singapore-based data centre provider, has announced closing a deal with Macquarie Asset Management for its European subsidiary, Virtus Data Centres (Virtus). With this transaction, via Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 7, Macquarie Asset Management becomes a 40 per cent stakeholder in Virtus.

Largest Data Centre Operator with Operations across 9 Countries

STT GDC is one of Asia's largest data centre operators, managing a portfolio of over 170 data centres in nine countries - Singapore, the United Kingdom, India, China, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The DC company supports an aggregate IT load of more than 2.2 gigawatts with a net floor area of more than one million square metres across all its global facilities.

Bruno Lopez, President & Group Chief Executive Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, said: "This is an exciting milestone for STT GDC. Macquarie Asset Management's investment is a testament to the strength and scalability of our data centre business. This substantial capital injection coupled with both partners' unique expertise will help us accelerate our expansion into the European Economic Area to capture the enormous opportunities ahead and cement our leadership in the industry."

Nathan Luckey, a Senior Managing Director within Macquarie Asset Management's Real Assets team, said: "STT GDC's high-quality platform has captured the new consumption habits of consumers, and the digitisation of business processes, as the digital economy continues to thrive. We are delighted to partner with STT GDC to help scale VIRTUS' operations. Through this long-term investment, coupled with our sustainability expertise, we intend to help drive their ambitious expansion across continental Europe where we believe there will be sizeable growth opportunities for data centre players during the next decade."

Investments will Help STT GDC to Scale Up operations

This investment from Macquarie will enable STT GDC to scale up its operations in the European Economic Area (EEA), with new data centre campuses planned in Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and others.

Investments planned for Next Five Years

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) and Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) have ambitious growth plans for the region, with an investment of around 2 billion pounds over the next five years. The planned expansion will complement STT GDC's current leading position in the UK, where it manages 11 data centre facilities in the Greater London region through Virtus.