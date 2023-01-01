The data center campus of Green Mountain at Enebakk, west of Oslo, now has three data centers. The third 13.5 MW building is designed for multi-tenant use, while the previous two 4 MW data centers are home to a single tenant. The facility is 10,000 meters squared in size, three floors high, and built according to Tier III standards.

OSL1-Enebakk campus

With this expansion, the data center campus at Enebakk, outside Oslo, consists of three data centers. An international client currently occupies the first two data center buildings, while the third data center on the campus is intended for colocation. The first client moves in by the end of January.

OSL1-Enebakk data center site is in an area with several connectivity options available. In addition, the new data center site has two independent power grid suppliers and is located near several hydropower plants. The site's total area is 75,000 square meters, with a total capacity of 93 MW.

"We still experience strong interest from the market. Being able to offer a sustainable data center operated on 100% renewable energy is especially attractive for international clients. The site is also ideal both in terms of power availability, connectivity and proximity to the Norwegian capital." says Tor Kristian Gyland, CEO of Green Mountain.

"In addition, we designed this data center with flexibility in mind as we wanted to accommodate a broad set of clients' needs. Customization is the keyword," adds Gyland.

Terje Huseby, Chief Project Officer at Green Mountain, added: "In light of the global challenges concerning material availability and delivery delays, it is a great achievement to deliver according to plan. We have cooperated well with CTS to find alternative solutions when incidents beyond our control have affected the progress. I would like to commend everyone involved in the project for an extraordinary effort."