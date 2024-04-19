Equinix Plans USD 130 Million Data Center in Santiago, Chile: Report

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Equinix announces plans for ST5, its fifth data center in Chile, with state-of-the-art infrastructure and significant investment.

Highlights

  • Equinix to build ST5, its fifth data center in Santiago, Chile.
  • Cutting-edge infrastructure including emergency generators and autonomy features.
  • Ongoing expansion projects in Mexico and Brazil.

Follow Us

Equinix Plans USD 130 Million Data Center in Santiago, Chile: Report
Data center group Equinix is planning to build a new data center in Santiago, Chile. The US company has reportedly filed an environmental impact declaration for the construction of the ST5 unit, the company's fifth Chilean data center, according to a report from BN Americas.

Also Read: Colt DCS to Expand Data Center Campus in Hayes, West London




Equinix's Expansion in Chile

With an estimated investment of USD 130 million and spanning an area of 24,420 sqm, Equinix's ST5 is planned to be built in Santiago's Pudahuel district. Scheduled to commence in May 2025, the construction of ST5 will be carried out in stages, with the initial phase targeted for completion by April 2027.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

The complex will comprise two data rooms, an office module, and ample parking space. Equinix plans to equip ST5 with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including 16 emergency generator sets of 3,500kVA and one of 900kVA for the offices in the event of a power failure. It will also include an oil tank to provide autonomy for around 38 hours at full load.

Also Read: Equinix to Invest USD 42 Million in New Mumbai Data Center

The company has four data centers in Chile which it acquired in 2022, acquiring four Entel data centers in Chile and Peru for USD 705 million. The four facilities in Santiago – ST1, ST2, ST3, ST4 – have a total capacity of over 7.5 MW and a combined estimated area of 7,536 sqm.

Ongoing Expansion Projects

Equinix recently began the USD 46 million expansion of the ST2 facility in Ciudad de Los Valles, Pudahuel. The expansion is expected to conclude in Q1 2025. The company is also expanding its Mexico facility MX2 and its SP4 unit in Sao Paulo.

Equinix operates over 85 data centers in North America and South America, situated in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States, according to its website.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Yes, But some investment is better than none. Also as said by CEO, these funds and 18k crore FPO money…

Vodafone Idea Raises Rs 5400 Crore from Anchor Investors

Faraz :

IMO, Airtel only needs to buy sub GHz ( like B8/B5 ) to have atleast 10 MHz in that. &…

Airtel Hits 3 Million 5G Users Milestone in Mumbai

Faraz :

Yes I like your detailed reply. I have noticed same in Kolkata circle. Under many metro train station, Jio 4G…

Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Faraz :

It's good that Airtel is sharing number of 5G customer circle by circle to attract new customer from that circle…

Bharti Airtel Surpasses 7.9 Million 5G Users Milestone in Andhra…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Thank you Rupesh for good realistic long writing on Vi and BSNL.??

Vodafone Idea Raises Rs 5400 Crore from Anchor Investors

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments