Equinix to Open New IBX Data Center MT2 in Montreal

Equinix, a leading digital infrastructure company, has announced the opening of a new International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Montreal, Canada. The new facility, known as MT2, is expected to be operational in the second half of 2023 and will enhance Equinix's presence in Montreal.

IBX Facility Location - Montreal

With Montreal's status as a key economic center in Canada and globally, the city is a major innovation hub with one of Canada's largest concentrations of technology workforces. The MT2 site will expand Equinix's footprint in this metro and provide Canadian businesses with access to the company's portfolio of solutions.

Montreal is one of the fastest-growing edge metros globally, with its interconnection bandwidth projected to grow by a 46% CAGR by 2025, according to the Global Interconnections Index 2023, a report published by Equinix. The city has also established itself as one of the top tech hubs in North America, attracting top talent and investment from around the world, with an ecosystem of industries like Gaming, Aerospace and Financial Services.

MT2 Facility

The new facility will offer customers access to Equinix Fabric and Equinix Internet Exchange, enabling them to connect to customers, partners, and services across 50+ metros globally. Equinix is committed to optimizing power usage by operating its data centers within wider temperature ranges and supporting sustainable air-cooling practices.

Climate Neutral Target

The company has also committed to becoming climate neutral globally across its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and to achieving 100% renewable energy coverage across its global portfolio by the same year.

MT2 will expand Equinix's Canadian Footprint

Once operational, the MT2 site will expand Equinix's Canadian footprint to 16 high-quality IBX data centers across the country. The new facility will add over 37,000 square feet of colocation space and offer global connectivity to better serve Montreal-based organizations' growing demand for digital infrastructure services.