Equinix Signs Five New Solar PPAs in Spain Totalling 225 MW

Reported by Srikapardhi

The five new projects, along with existing projects, will bring Equinix's contracted PPA capacity to 595 MW globally, which is estimated to generate nearly two million MWh annually.

Highlights

  • New projects, managed by IGNIS, expected to generate more renewable electricity than currently used by Equinix data centers.
  • Equinix supports five new solar farms in Spain.
  • The projects to go operational in 2025.

Equinix has signed five new long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in Spain, totalling 225 Megawatts (MW), thereby significantly increasing its backing of renewable power projects. The five new solar farm projects in Spain, along with existing projects, will bring Equinix's total contracted PPA capacity to 595 MW globally.

The company said that once operational in 2025, the projects are expected to generate more than enough power to match the consumption of Equinix's IBX DCs in Madrid, Barcelona and Seville. Schneider Electric supported Equinix in project selection and contract negotiations and Madrid-based IGNIS, an integrated renewable energy group, will manage the projects.

Spain Geography

The geography of Spain offers solar radiation levels higher than those recorded in other parts of Europe. Furthermore, the locations where the new projects are planned have an average solar radiation value above other geographical zones within Spain, added Equinix.

The company said it is committed to enabling the digital infrastructure that enriches daily lives while minimizing environmental impact, and it plans to seek new opportunities, such as new solar PPAs and other innovations to support renewable power generation globally.

Equinix in February announced plans for a second data center in Barcelona, BA2, which will be situated next to the BA1 site.

This new PPA is estimated to generate nearly two million MWh annually. In addition, Equinix has previously signed three PPAs in Finland to procure 144 MW of energy from new-build wind capacity from the Bjorkliden, Lumivaara and Storbotet projects with renewable providers Neoen and Prokon.

