Comsol to Offer Ericsson Private 5G Solution for South Africa’s Mining Sector

Ericsson has signed a reseller agreement with Comsol, South Africa's leading provider of dedicated, high-speed, last-mile connectivity and private networks. The agreement signed at Mobile World Congress 2023, Barcelona, will enable Comsol to expand its enterprise business with a Private 5G solution within South Africa's mining Industry.

Comsol and Ericsson Partnership

With Comsol's expertise in the mining industry and systems integration and Ericsson's connectivity solution, the collaboration is set to help digitize South Africa's mining industry, improve worker safety, and increase operational efficiency, which results in realizing sustainability goals. In addition, Comsol will have the right to resell the high-speed wireless networking solution to customers in South Africa's mining industry as per the terms of the reseller agreement.

Ericsson Private 5G

Ericsson Private 5G is a next-generation private network solution from Ericsson, providing secure and reliable 4G and 5G connectivity using its single server dual mode core. This solution will enable Comsol to provide reliable and secure communication while connecting people, industrial sites, and devices. Furthermore, Ericsson Private 5G can be installed in minimal time, offering Comsol reliable and complete coverage on indoor and outdoor sites.

According to the statement, Ericsson's Private 5G solution enables 5G standalone (SA) connectivity with a low carbon footprint and low lead time. In addition, Comsol will utilize the PoC solution to experiment and test various use cases for mining and other industries, including Augmented Reality, Autonomous Vehicles, and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).