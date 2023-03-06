Axian Telecom and Ericsson Strengthen Partnership at MWC23

Ericsson and Axian Telecom announced a deal at Mobile World Congress (MWC23) to modernise Axian's telecom operations in Madagascar and Tanzania. The modernisation will increase network capacity and offer faster and more reliable connections across Madagascar and Tanzania.

Also Read: MTN South Africa Selects Nokia for 5G Expansion

Network Modernization in Madagascar and Tanzania

Madagascar - Telma Madagascar Network Modernisation

Ericsson will modernise Telma Madagascar's Radio Access Network (RAN), microwave transport infrastructure and core networks by deploying future-proof solutions for 4G and 5G deployment as well as cost-efficient and energy-efficient versatile solutions from its microwave Mini Link 6600 portfolio. The modernisation also includes the expansion and upgrade of the existing IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), virtual User Data Consolidation (UDC), virtual charging and virtual mediation.

Tanzania - Launch of 5G by Tigo Tanzania

Ericsson and Tigo Tanzania, Axian Telecom's local unit in the country, also announced the launch of 5G and the modernisation and expansion of existing 4G Networks across Tanzania. 5G is launched in Dar Es Salaam, Dodoma, and Zanzibar and will be gradually rolled out across the country at strategic locations.

Ericsson is currently upgrading Tigo Tanzania's existing 4G network with RAN products and microwave solutions. Tigo's Network is also being expanded and upgraded to increase network capacity to provide a fast and reliable connection.

Also Read: Singtel Partners Ericsson for Mobile Network Energy Savings

Tigo Achieves Tanzania's Fastest 5G Speed of 1 Gbps

In February 2023, Tigo announced that it had achieved a fastest 5G download speed of 1 Gigabits per second (1 Gbps) in Dar es Salaam. In addition, the company was the first to launch 5G technology in Zanzibar, which is a first in the Isles. Tigo also deployed 5G in Dodoma, according to the release.

Data4All Strategy

According to the statement, in Madagascar and Tanzania, Axian Telecom continues to roll out its Data4All strategy, providing the best quality network experience for consumers and businesses and aiming to reach 100% 4G coverage in the two countries soon.

Also Read: Singtel Trials Nokia’s 5G IP Transport Network Slicing Solution

The modernisation of Network infrastructure also includes the implementation of the Ericsson Cognitive Software Portfolio. Axian Telecom says it is significantly investing in its network infrastructure, aiming to increase access to broadband internet, improve the delivery of connected services and transform the daily lives of the communities it operates in.