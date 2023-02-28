Singtel Partners Ericsson for Mobile Network Energy Savings

Singtel has partnered with Ericsson for its nationwide deployment of Ericsson's Cell Sleep Mode function to conserve energy at its mobile base stations to achieve industry breakthrough in mobile network energy savings. This radio software functionality is integrated with Ericsson's Cognitive Software application, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to predict traffic patterns for each radio cell transmitter. This approach leads to optimized cell sleep configurations, resulting in an average energy savings of up to 8% annually.

Also Read: Singtel Announces 5G Security-As-A-Slice Capability

Singtel wants to meet the ever-increasing demand for data and connectivity while being socially conscious and following a sustainable approach to achieving its net zero goal by 2050. Singtel will deploy Ericsson's Cell Sleep Mode function, which utilizes AI/ ML further to optimize its network energy usage at mobile base stations.

Singtel says, "with the use of predictive AI/ML and advancements in hardware technology, the application of cell sleep mode throughout the day further optimizes energy savings without impacting connectivity or the mobile user experience."

Also Read: Airtel Readies With Ericsson Solution for Delivering 5G Offerings to Customers

Greater Energy Savings using AI/ML

Traditionally, cell transmitters were only put on sleep mode at night when network usage was typically lower. However, Ericsson's Cell Sleep Mode function enables Singtel to reduce electricity consumption at mobile base stations by putting cells to sleep during periods of low traffic.

Paired with Cognitive Software, Singtel can collect intelligence from large volumes of data, including usage and mobility patterns, around the clock. This allows Singtel to make highly efficient, fast, and automated decisions on when to activate sleep mode for radio cell transmitters, resulting in significant energy savings.

Also Read: Ericsson Expands Its Portfolio to Boost Indoor 5G Capacity and Precision Positioning

Singtel's other Energy Efficient Practices

Singtel says it has adopted several energy-saving strategies over the years, such as installing energy-efficient radios and optimizing network algorithms at its mobile base stations in Singapore. Single has also deployed Singapore's most energy-efficient 5G radio cell, which can save up to 18% more energy compared to previous generations of 5G radios.