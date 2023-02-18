Telefonica, Ericsson and Qualcomm Launch 5G mmWave Network in Spain

Telefonica, Ericsson and Qualcomm have announced the launch of the first commercial mobile 5G millimeter (mmWave) network in Spain in Hall 3 at Mobile World Congress 2023, Barcelona. Furthermore, the technology partners ensured that during the MWC 2023, compatible user devices and partners could access the Ericsson-powered Telefonica 5G mmWave network during the event.

5G mmWave Network

5G mmWave (26 GHz) spectrum can be used to achieve Gigabit speeds and high capacity and to deliver the best 5G experience in crowded areas. Since a lot of tech enthusiastic crowd be present at the MWC 2023, the 5G mmWave Network can be used to deliver users, and partners access to high speed and capacity anytime. Moreover, 5G mmWave is specifically used in Fixed Wireless Access, digitalization, Industry 4.0, and connected vehicles providing extremely high-performance coverage and enabling a new range of use cases that can be explored.

Gerardo Rovira, director of Radio Access Telefonica Spain, says: "This first commercial deployment of 5G mmWave services we are launching together with Ericsson and Qualcomm, along with the massive spectrum that Telefonica has obtained in the last auction, is the last milestone in a series of 5G long term projects that Telefónica has been developing in collaboration with enterprises and institutions in the last 3 years, and it goes a long way in showing the commitment that Telefónica has in the development and leadership of a strong 5G ecosystem that will be a key factor in bringing compelling services for both the public and private sectors."

Also Read: Orange Launches 5G SA Network in 4 Cities of Spain

Somaya El-Marrackchi, Head of Networks, Ericsson Iberia, says: "Our collaboration with Telefonica and Qualcomm to achieve this 5G mmWave technological leap in Spain will dramatically change the experience of mobile connectivity for consumers and enterprises, making it faster, more accessible and more reliable. Millimeter band opens a new paradigm in the deployment of 5G technology, that will provide operators a powerful tool to complement existing network deployment strategy to increase performance and capacity with different needs."

Dino Flore, VP of Technology, Qualcomm Europe, says: "We are proud to continue working with industry partners such as Telefonica and Ericsson to push boundaries of connectivity and enable robust consumer experiences. Being able to show the first commercial deployment of commercial 5G mmWave services at MWC 2023 Barcelona is an example of another significant milestone for 5G mmWave in Europe."

5G mmWave Experience Zone

This 5G mmWave deployment, with its high network capacity and exceptional performance boost, will provide an unparalleled 5G user experience to visitors of Hall 3 at La Fira during MWC. This technology will offer ultra-fast mobile connectivity at lower latencies, fundamentally changing how people experience mobile connectivity.

Also Read: Ericsson Expands Its Portfolio to Boost Indoor 5G Capacity and Precision Positioning

The 5G mmWave deployment will cover Hall 3 of the MWC Barcelona event using ample mmWave spectrum bandwidth secured by Telefonica in the recent Spanish spectrum auction. Telefonica is the only service provider in Spain that has acquired a full 1GHz spectrum.