Ericsson Expands Its Portfolio to Boost Indoor 5G Capacity and Precision Positioning

Ericsson has expanded its Ericsson Radio Dot System portfolio with the introduction of new products and solutions that expands indoor mobile connectivity aimed at delivering 5G coverage, capacity and capabilities across the interior of any work or business environment, irrespective of the size and building complexity. Ericsson introduced a new suite of indoor 5G solutions and precise-location software.

Indoor Connectivity

Ericsson says about 80 per cent of Mobile data is generated through Indoor usage, and high-performing indoor mobile connectivity has become critical for digital infrastructure. In addition, reliable connectivity is crucial for businesses of all sizes and industries, including but not limited to airports, office complexes, hotels, factories, mines, and ports, as it enhances operations and customers' experience.

Also Read: Umniah Chooses Ericsson for 5G Rollout in Jordan

Current Market Scenario

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and small cell technologies currently serve the fragmented in-building market. Ericsson's new indoor 5G portfolio comprises two new hardware products and a software solution suitable for any indoor environment or situation.

New Offerings from Ericsson

IRU 8850

According to Ericsson, the newest indoor radio unit, the IRU 8850, is ideal for providing coverage in medium-to-large venues. This unit is easy to deploy and offers up to four times the capacity of its predecessors, improving network performance and user experience. Furthermore, the IRU 8850 is up to 70% more energy-efficient than active DAS technology. The product can serve up to 8 venues from one centralized location, with a 10km fiber reach. It also supports both purpose-built and Cloud RAN architectures.

Ericsson Indoor Fusion Unit

Ericsson's plug-and-play indoor 5G solution is intended for small-to-medium-sized buildings such as coffee shops, chain stores, branch offices, movie theatres, and restaurants. This compact solution can connect up to four Radio Dots and supports multi-Gbps per Dot, opening up new business opportunities for service providers by providing 5G connectivity for smaller businesses and branch locations.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Powered Smart Factory Use Case Explained

Ericsson 5G Precise Positioning

Ericsson's 5G Precise Positioning software provides unparalleled mobile 3D positioning precision of <1m indoors for any 5G device, enabling novel enterprise use cases and advanced 5G monetization. The software does not require sensors and can function with just a mobile connection, fully integrating with the existing network. This new software feature is also included in Ericsson's Private 5G Networks offering, which enables enterprises to quickly set up a 5G network with this unique Ericsson software feature.