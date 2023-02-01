Airtel 5G Plus Powered Smart Factory Use Case Explained

Bharti Airtel, a global communications solutions provider and India's leading telco, has many firsts to its credit, and with 5G as well, it's the same case. 5G is the fifth generation of mobile network technology, designed to provide faster and more reliable internet connections than previous generations. In addition, it enables a wide range of new services and applications, such as autonomous vehicles, smart homes, and remote medical procedures. India is already experiencing 5G rollouts at a rapid pace and scale. We already discussed two Business Use Cases of 5G with Bharti Airtel 5G Plus powered Smart HealthCare and Smart Farming use cases. Now, let's see what Airtel 5G Plus powered Smart Factory use case is about.

Smart Factory

A smart factory is a type of manufacturing facility that uses advanced digital technologies to optimize production processes. The goal of a smart factory is to increase efficiency, flexibility, and productivity while reducing costs and waste. The key components of a smart factory include IoT, Advanced robotics, Big data and analytics, Cloud computing, Cybersecurity etc.

Implementing a smart factory requires a significant technological investment. Companies can reduce downtime, increase efficiency, and improve product quality, leading to increased competitiveness in the marketplace.

For all the key component technologies to work in tandem, 5G Connectivity, Edge Cloud, and other related services which come as part of 5G Networks are essential. Hence, telcos 5G Networks play a crucial role in smart Industry use cases. Now that the context is set let's see what Airtel 5G Plus offers for Smart Factory use cases.

Airtel 5G Plus Powered Smart Factory Use Case

Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases, from India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra and Mahindra to make its Chakan-manufacturing facility, India's first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit.

Airtel 5G Captive Private Network at BOSCH Facility

Airtel has successfully deployed two industrial-grade solutions at Bosch's cutting-edge manufacturing facility to enhance quality and operational efficiency. Both implementations utilized 5G technology, such as mobile broadband and ultra-reliable low-latency communications, to drive automated operations, resulting in faster scaling and reduced downtime.

With Airtel's 5G Captive Private Network, Bosch's Manufacturing Execution System significantly reduced the time for quality assessment through Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) of surface-mounted devices. This was achieved by facilitating faster data transfer over a secure network to an AI/ML server, enabling real-time decision-making by Bosch's Manufacturing Execution System (MES). In addition, the high-speed, low latency capabilities of Airtel's 5G also enabled Bosch's shop floor managers and operators to identify and resolve issues in real-time, thus reducing Mean Time To Repair (MTTR) and Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF).

Airtel 5G Captive Private Network at Mahindra's Chakan Facility

Airtel has deployed 5G for Enterprise solution at Mahindra's Chakan manufacturing facility, making it India's first 5G enabled Auto manufacturing unit.

Airtel's "5G for Business" solution has significantly improved Chakan's network connectivity, leading to improved speeds for the crucial operation of software flashing. With high speeds and ultra-low latency, managers can now carry out multiple software flashing sessions simultaneously, resulting in decreased turnaround time for the operation. Additionally, the computerized vision-based inspection is fully automated, improving paint quality.

Bharti Airtel 5G for Business

Bharti Airtel offers Edge Compute, Edge CDN Services, and 5G Edge is coming soon as the 5G Rollouts progress. 5G Edge can host all infrastructure components with telco-grade security. As of date, Airtel 5G Plus is available in 67 cities in India.