Umniah Chooses Ericsson for 5G Rollout in Jordan

Umniah, a mobile network operator based in Jordan, has invested heavily in upgrading its network infrastructure and expanding its coverage to provide reliable and high-quality services to its customers. As a part of its 5G Rollout ambitions, Umniah partnered with Ericsson for the first 5G rollout in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. In its release, Umniah said it would roll out 5G in several phases and across several governorates.

Umniah's 5G Preparations

Umniah has begun preparing the infrastructure for its 5G network after acquiring the 5G and frequency licenses from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) in anticipation of offering 5G services within the time frame set by TRC.

Ericsson will provide its 5G products and solutions to assist in building Umniah's 5G network as part of their partnership. Additionally, Ericsson will deliver 5G integration and support services to provide comprehensive 5G solutions that improve user experiences for both individuals and enterprises in Jordan.

Faisal Qamhiyah, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Umniah, said: "We are proud of our continued collaboration with Ericsson. This partnership supports our strategic plans for launching the first phase of 5G by leveraging Ericsson's latest technologies, particularly radio access technology. This reflects Umniah's ability to accelerate the pace of digital transformation in the Kingdom, in line with the economic modernization vision. This vision calls for the communications and information technology sector to play a larger role in contributing to the national economy and GDP."

Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Levant Countries and Country Manager of Ericsson Jordan, commented: "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Umniah. With our 5G products and solutions that help reduce network power consumption and boost capacity, Ericsson aims to provide Umniah with the exceptional features that 5G technology offers such as high speeds and low latency while carrying higher data loads. Through this partnership, we will have an important role in enabling The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's national agenda to accelerate digital transformation across society and enterprise."

Increasing Demand for Data Services

Qamhiyah also highlighted that the partnership would address the increasing need for broadband services among individual and corporate customers. Umniah said it is committed to providing top-quality services to its customers while enhancing the performance and efficiency of its network to handle the growing data traffic.

