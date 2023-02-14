Airtel Rs 3359 Plan is Best for Entertainment Lovers, Here’s Why

If you are a Bharti Airtel customer, then there's a prepaid plan that you can check out in case you love watching OTT (over-the-top) content on your mobile device. Airtel is one of the leading telecom operators in India and has more than 350 million subscribers. The telco is also rolling out 5G since October 2022 and has covered several parts of the country with its 5G Plus networks already. Airtel's Rs 3359 prepaid plan is the best if you have entertainment needs. Here's why.

Airtel Rs 3359 Plan: Why is it the Best Plan for Entertainment Lovers?

While there are several prepaid plans available for Airtel customers that offer OTT benefits at no additional cost, the Rs 3359 plan still stands out. There are two reasons why. First of all, if you are looking for a prepaid plan with entertainment benefits, you would want one that offers access to several platforms. This way, you would get access to a larger library of content.

Then, you also need a prepaid plan that offers plenty of data. This is important because in case you don't have sufficient data to consume, you won't be able to watch your favourite OTT content in high resolution.

These are the two areas that the Rs 3359 plan comfortably addresses for the users. With the Rs 3359 plan from Airtel, you get 2.5GB of daily data along with 365 days of total validity. This way, you don't have to worry about data needs for a whole year from the date of recharge. Then, you also get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan.

This is not even the best part of this plan. With the additional benefits that the Rs 3359 plan comes with, it easily becomes one of the top prepaid plans in the industry. The additional benefits bundled with this plan are - Amazon Prime Video ME (mobile edition) for one year, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

The Amazon Prime Video ME and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscriptions would bring every content on the platform for the users. This plan is the best for entertainment lovers because it offers both the OTT benefits as well as plenty of data to go with it.

Note that this plan would also work on Airtel's 5G network. Bharti Airtel is currently not charging anything extra from its 4G customers for consuming 5G services. In case you have a 5G smartphone that can support Airtel's 5G NSA, then you can use Airtel's 4G without upgrading your SIM card.