Jio New Recharge Offer with Free Data, McDonalds Benefit and More

Reliance Jio has brought a new Valentine's Day recharge 0ffer for customers in 2023. The recharge offer is for users who make a fresh recharge with the following plans: Rs 349, Rs 899 and Rs 2999. All of these plans will be bundled with additional benefits for customers under the Valentine's Day offer from the company. The benefits include discount coupons and offer from several known brands such as Fern & Petals, McDonald's, and more. Let's take a look at the offer in detail.

Reliance Jio Valentine's Day Recharge Offer for Customers

The benefits of the Rs 349, Rs 899 and Rs 2999 plan are already known to the customers. Thus, let's just check out the additional benefits that the customers would be getting with these plans. With all of these plans, Jio has announced that customers will get the following additional benefits:

Additional Data add-on worth Rs 121 (12 GB data).

Special Discount Vouchers worth Rs 1,000.

FERNS & PETALS - Rs 150 off on purchase of Rs 799.

McDonald's - Rs 105 off on purchase of Rs 199 (South & West region only).

Ixigo - Rs 750 off on a flight booking of Rs 4,500.

With the Rs 2999 plan, however, on top of all the above-mentioned benefits, customers will also get 23 days of additional validity along with 75GB of additional data. This means that the total additional data offered with the Rs 2399 plan would be 87GB.

All of these prepaid plans offer customers 2.5GB of daily data along with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The Rs 349 plan has a validity of 30 days, while the Rs 899 and Rs 2999 plan come with 90 and 365 days of validity. Right now, the Rs 2999 plan also comes with 23 days of additional validity on top of the existing 365 days.

Jio has carefully launched the offers on highly-priced plans meaning it stands to boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) per month figure in the last quarter of FY23.