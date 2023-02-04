Vodafone Idea Continues its 20 Month-Long Subscriber Losing Streak

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released its November 2022 report on the Telecom Subscription Data. We are closely following the wireless subscriber numbers, and Vodafone idea (Vi) has already crossed its one-year subscriber losing streak. However, we gathered even the historical data to see further how long this subscriber losing streak is in force. We have our results, and here are some interesting insights.
Vodafone Idea Vi Records Continuous Subscriber loss for Nearly 2 Years Now
|Sl. No
|Month
|Wireless Subscribers
|Gain or Loss
|VLR %
|Active Wireless Subscriber Dip or Gain
|1
|Apr 2021
|281,902,977
|-1,810,610
|89.97
|-2.08 M
|2
|May 2021
|277,621,445
|-4,281,532
|88.82
|-7.04 M
|3
|Jun 2021
|273,331,926
|-4,289,519
|88.43
|-4.88 M
|4
|Jul 2021
|271,901,681
|-1,430,245
|87.67
|-3.33 M
|5
|Aug 2021
|271,068,132
|-833,549
|87.24
|-1.9 M
|6
|Sep 2021
|269,990,327
|-1,077,805
|87.31
|-.75 M
|7
|Oct 2021
|269,026,082
|-964,245
|87.1
|-1.41 M
|8
|Nov 2021
|267,129,032
|-1,897,050
|86.69
|-2.75 M
|9
|Dec 2021
|265,514,322
|-1,614,710
|86.42
|-2.12 M
|10
|Jan 2022
|265,125,240
|-389,082
|86.3
|-.65 M
|11
|Feb 2022
|263,593,051
|-1,532,189
|85.7
|-2.9 M
|12
|Mar 2022
|260,774,732
|-2,818,319
|86.7
|.19 M
|13
|Apr 2022
|259,206,066
|-1,568,666
|85.77
|-3.77 M
|14
|May 2022
|258,446,808
|-759,258
|85.14
|-2.28 M
|15
|Jun 2022
|256,645,622
|-1,801,186
|85.2
|-1.38 M
|16
|Jul 2022
|255,102,703
|-1,542,919
|85.03
|-1.75 M
|17
|Aug 2022
|253,144,350
|-1,958,353
|84.65
|-2.63 M
|18
|Sep 2022
|249,132,806
|-4,011,544
|85.17
|-2.1 M
|19
|Oct 2022
|245,623,140
|-3,509,666
|86.2
|-.46 M
|20
|Nov 2022
|243,795,941
|-1,827,199
|86.02
|-2.01 M
From 281,902,977 wireless subscribers in April 2021 to 243,795,941 wireless subscribers in November 2022 with a VLR of 86.02 per cent, Vodafone has come a long way and losing subscribers is nothing new for the telco. However, if we look at the Monthly Active Subscriber base number dips, the numbers are not good either. Overall, Vodafone Idea has recorded a milestone of 20 continuous months of wireless subscriber loss.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Wireless Subscribers for November 2022
|Sl. No
|Circle - Vodafone Idea
|Oct 2022
|Nov 2022
|
Subscriber Gain or Loss
|1
|Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
|12,300,968
|12,189,800
|-111,168
|2
|Assam
|2,203,229
|2,169,994
|-33,235
|3
|Bihar
|9,700,393
|9,533,826
|-166,567
|4
|Delhi
|16,668,651
|16,773,385
|104,734
|5
|Gujarat
|22,971,933
|22,802,688
|-169,245
|6
|Haryana
|7,633,531
|7,567,239
|-66,292
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|510,985
|505,671
|-5,314
|8
|Jammu & Kashmir
|408,684
|399,193
|-9,491
|9
|Karnataka
|7,636,633
|7,748,135
|111,502
|10
|Kerala
|14,878,749
|14,775,767
|-102,982
|11
|Kolkata
|5,947,569
|5,929,730
|-17,839
|12
|Madhya Pradesh
|17,867,798
|17,630,923
|-236,875
|13
|Maharashtra & Goa
|25,785,346
|25,224,424
|-560,922
|14
|Mumbai
|11,515,155
|11,433,688
|-81,467
|15
|North East
|1,004,679
|990,057
|-14,622
|16
|Odisha
|1,645,826
|1,653,617
|7,791
|17
|Punjab
|7,544,015
|7,467,094
|-76,921
|18
|Rajasthan
|10,400,783
|10,349,423
|-51,360
|19
|Tamil Nadu
|17,221,976
|17,288,073
|66,097
|20
|Uttar Pradesh East
|19,331,519
|19,299,489
|-32,030
|21
|Uttar Pradesh West
|17,532,134
|17,259,455
|-272,679
|22
|West Bengal
|14,912,584
|14,804,270
|-108,314
|Total
|245,623,140
|243,795,941
|Net Addition
|-3,509,666
|-1,827,199
|Rural Subscribers
|121,161,494
|119,796,159
If we look at the November 2022 wireless subscriber numbers, except for Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, Vi lost wireless subscribers in all other circles. Its priority circle, Kerala, too, lost subscribers. Although Vi talks about Rural subscribers, the telco is losing rural subscribers too if we look at the numbers for more than a year now.
Recent Developments with Vodafone Idea
From what we can infer from the tariff plans and actions, though the company management talks about Tariff correction in various instances, the telco doesn't walk the talk.
Equity Conversion
The Government clears the equity conversion of Vodafone Idea dues on Friday, making the Government the single largest shareholder of the telco with a 33% stake in the company. The total amount to be converted into equity shares is Rs. 16,133,18,48,990. Accordingly, the company has been directed to issue 1613,31,84,899 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each at an issue price of Rs. 10 each.
Vodafone Idea Needs Cash
If we look at the development, the dues which Vi needs to pay are converted as equity and given to Government. This doesn't mean anything to the company to benefit largely as the telco needs cash to operate. With a quarterly loss of thousands of crores and losing subscribers Month on Month, it needs to be seen if Vi can bring some investors on board. Even if Vi is able to bring some investors, one thing is sure that with the current tariffs losses will continue. So, what is the plan that Vi has to make profits and recover the old losses, pay interests is something highly imaginary. Even if done so, at what tariffs?
With No 5G announcements as of date, Poor Service quality (from what we experience daily), and Free Data benefits to inactive users (users who are not on any active recharge plan), it needs to be seen what's the road ahead for the telco.
Conclusion
Vodafone idea is close to 2 years of wireless subscriber losing streak (precisely 20 months now). Its subscribers are leaving it irrespective of its lucrative offerings in the market. No Telco in India is offering the kind of benefits Vi is offering customers, but still, the telco is losing subscribers Month on Month, showing the state of service quality. With the Government approving Equity conversion now, It needs to be seen how things pan out. Only time will tell what's the road ahead for Vodafone Idea.
Note: Manual work is involved, and care is taken to avoid any errors. Please report in case of any corrections.