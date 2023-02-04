Vodafone Idea Users Face Network Down Issues

Reported by Tanuja K 0

On Friday, Vodafone Idea also got the order from the Ministry of Communications to go ahead with the conversion of interest dues related to the deferred AGR payments and spectrum auction payments into equity for the govt. This would enable Vodafone Idea to proceed with its plans for fundraising. 

Highlights

  Vodafone Idea (Vi) users in India faced a network down issue on Friday (February 3, 2023).
  The telco, which has 200+ million customers, faced complaints from users on Twitter about the network going down for them.
  DownDetector platform also shows that around 2:30 PM on Friday, there were 1800 complaints from users about Vi's network going down.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) users in India faced a network down issue on Friday (February 3, 2023). The telco, which has 200+ million customers, faced complaints from users on Twitter about the network going down for them. DownDetector platform also shows that around 2:30 PM on Friday, there were 1800 complaints from users about Vi's network going down. Nonetheless, the network was restored for users in a short period. Network going down is a rare occasion in the Indian telecom market.

On Friday, Vodafone Idea also got the order from the Ministry of Communications to go ahead with the conversion of interest dues related to the deferred AGR payments and spectrum auction payments into equity for the govt. This would enable Vodafone Idea to proceed with its plans for fundraising.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

