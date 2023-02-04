Revisiting Airtel Fiber Broadband Plans in Feb 2023

Airtel Xstream Fiber is one of the largest internet service providers (ISPs) in India. The ISP comes under the telecom company Bharti Airtel. Airtel Xstream Fiber has a total of five plans on offer for customers right now. The telco has not really made any changes to its broadband plans in the last few years. It doesn't even need to, as the plans offer sufficient benefits and are rightly priced. Airtel's following the saying - don't fix what's not broken. The base plan starts at Rs 499, and the most expensive plan comes with 1 Gbps of speed. There are multiple plans offered by the company that bundle OTT (over-the-top) benefits for customers at no additional cost. Let's check out the plans offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber in February 2023.

Read More - OPPO Reno 8T 5G Launched in India, is it the Midrange Phone You Need

Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans in February 2023

Airtel Xstream Fiber is offering a total of five plans to customers right now. As mentioned, the plans start from Rs 499. Then there are the Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1498, and Rs 3999 broadband plans.

The Rs 499 plan, which is the most affordable plan offered by the company, comes with 40 Mbps of speed. This plan comes with unlimited data, which is actually 3.3TB of fast data. There's a free fixed-line voice calling connection included as well. However, the instruments will have to be sourced by the customer itself. The additional benefits of this plan are - Xstream Premium, Apollo 24|7 Circle, FASTag, and Wynk Music.

Then there's the Rs 799 plan. This plan comes with 100 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of monthly data. The customers are entitled to a free fixed-line voice calling connection with this plan as well. The additional benefits included with the Rs 799 plan are - Xstream Premium, Apollo 24|7 Circle, FASTag, and Wynk Music.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price Shoots for Sky in India, Will it Work

After that, there's the Rs 999 plan. This plan comes with up to 200 Mbps of speed and unlimited voice calling. The additional benefits of this plan are Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xstream Premium, VIP service, Apollo 24|7 Circle, FASTag, and Wynk Premium.

The Rs 1498 plan is one of the most amazing broadband plans offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber. This plan comes with 3.3TB of data as well, but the speed offered is up to 300 Mbps. The additional benefits of this plan include a Netflix Basic subscription, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, VIP service, Apollo 24|7 Circle, FASTag, and Wynk Premium.

Lastly, there's the most premium and expensive broadband plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber. This plan is called Infinity and costs Rs 3,999. Users get up to 1 Gbps of speed with this plan and 3.3TB of monthly data. There's unlimited voice calling fixed-line voice calling connection included with the Rs 1498 and Rs 3999 plans as well. The additional benefits offered with this plan are - Netflix Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, VIP service, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Premium, and Xstream Premium.