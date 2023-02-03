OPPO Reno 8T 5G Launched in India, is it the Midrange Phone You Need

OPPO Reno 8T 5G has just launched in India. The smartphone is a mid-range device that would compete with several other phones from Realme, OnePlus, Samsung and more in this price range. What's so special about the OPPO Reno 8T 5G that has just launched in India? To start with, OPPO has focused a lot on the design and the look of the smartphone. It has two large camera cutouts in the rear with the signature OPPO Glow. But that's not all; the device also features a micro curved display. How good is that for a mid-range smartphone? Let me walk you through the smartphone.

OPPO Reno 8T 5G: Price in India

The price of the OPPO Reno 8T 5G in India is Rs 29,999. It seems like a decent price, given all the specifications and the power that this smartphone packs. Note that the smartphone has just launched, the first sale date is set for February 10, 2023, and it will be available through the OPPO Store and the e-commerce platform Flipkart. It will only be available in a single memory variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Read More - Will Smartphones in 2023 Cost Lesser in India

OPPO Reno 8T 5G: Display

OPPO Reno 8T 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Dragontrail-Star 2 AMOLED FHD+ screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Don't forget this device has a micro-curved display. OPPO said that the smartphone comes with an AI Adaptive Eye Protection System to prevent viewing fatigue over extended periods. Also, it has Widevine L1 certification, meaning you can stream in HD from Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price Shoots for Sky in India, Will it Work

OPPO Reno 8T 5G: Camera

The OPPO Reno 8T 5G carries a triple-camera setup at the rear. The camera system is headlined by a 108MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and 40x microlens for micro photography. For selfies, the device packs a 32MP sensor at the front. If you are a vlogger, you can use this smartphone for dual-view video vlogging.

The 108MP portrait camera in the Reno 8T 5G uses Nonapixel Plus binning technology that combines information from 9 pixels to create one superpixel and OPPO's AI Portrait Super Resolution algorithm to capture ultra-clear, high-resolution images.

Read More - OnePlus 11, Will it be the Comeback for OnePlus: Opinion

OPPO Reno 8T 5G: Chipset and Battery

The OPPO Reno 8T 5G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the internal storage up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card, and of course, OPPO has also provided this device with its RAM expansion technology. The total additional RAM that can be expanded is 8GB.

The device will run on OPPO's ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. Because of ColorOS 13, this device will come with support for features such as Always on Display, upgraded private safe, and more.

The Reno 8T also has amazing speakers. The device uses Real Original Sound Technology—tested by Dirac—to provide surround sound for music, hi-def videos, and games. The handset also comes with an Ultra Volume Mode, where the speakers' level can be boosted by 200% for clear sound, even in the noisiest environments. This, coupled with its almost bezel-less viewing experience and HD-streaming credentials, make this smartphone perfect for movie watching.

The device packs a 4800mAh battery with support for 67W SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology. OPPO claims that this smartphone can charge to 100% in under 45 minutes. OPPO has also claimed that due to its proprietary Battery Health Engine technology, the device's charge cycle is 1600, which is double the industry average, which is 800 charge cycles.