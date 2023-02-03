Prime Enters Denmark With 124 MW Campus

Prime, a global provider of hyper-scale and wholesale data centers, announced its plan to expand its EMEA footprint to Denmark with its 124- megawatt campus. Prime Denmark, with three hyper-scale data centers, is situated at Energivej in Saeby, Northern Denmark, and will be marketed to global cloud providers, Internet companies, AI, and the Global Fortune 500.

Denmark represents a strong growth opportunity for Prime

Nicholas Laag, Founder & CEO of Prime, said, "Denmark represents a strong growth opportunity for Prime. The project will provide much-needed capacity as Denmark's projected data center needs accelerate at a 25% CAGR through 2030. Additionally, this will be Prime's most sustainable campus developed to date with a neutral PUE offering, reinforcing the company's commitment to our customers, ESG, and to building the foundation for global technology advancement."

Campus Aims for Country's first DGNB Gold Certification

The Saeby campus in northern Denmark aims to achieve the country's first DGNB Gold sustainability certification. The local community will receive district heating from the Saeby Heat Plant (SHP) using recycled waste heat. In addition, SHP returns chilled water to the campus.

Net positive environmental impact

Prime Denmark will have a net-positive environmental impact because it will be carbon neutral and run entirely on renewable energy.

Other sustainability highlights

Additional sustainability highlights include biofuel-powered backup generators, environmentally friendly building materials, and a customer option for in-rack cooling that efficiently handles power densities of up to 50 kilowatts per cabinet. Prime offers this feature in its partnership with New Nordic Data Cooling ApS.

Trine Saaby, Chairwoman of the Board at Saeby Varmevaerk, stated, "As a non-profit focused on being Denmark's leader in zero-carbon district heating, we are excited to partner with Prime on this initiative."

"Working together, we can raise awareness of the value of district heating and expand its impact throughout Denmark and beyond."

"Working with the local government, Invest in Denmark, the Danish Data Center Association, Saeby Varmeverk, Redbrooks EMEA, NNDC, and other project partners, it is clear why Denmark is rated as the world's most sustainable country," commented Michael Wall, Prime's Senior Vice President of Development and Construction for Europe.

"This project will prove that data centers can have net-positive environmental impacts on local communities, a critical capability for industry continuity over the years to come."

Prime's current portfolio is centred around California, US, with a campus in development in Chicago, Illinois.