Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S22: How Expensive is S23 Series

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S23 series in India as well as the global market. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is priced quite higher than the Galaxy S22 series, which was unveiled in January 2022. The increase in price is in line with the global trend as the cost of making smartphones, and their components has increased. Today, we will compare just how expensive the Galaxy S23 series is to the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S22 series is also slightly under priced than the iPhone 14 series. Whether that is a strategic move or not is something we will discuss later on.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Price

Samsung Galaxy S23 series has three smartphones. The base Galaxy S23 is available in two variants - 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB for Rs 74,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively. The Galaxy S23+ is available in two variants - 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB for Rs 94,999 and Rs 1,04,999, respectively. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in 3 memory variants - 12GB+256GB for Rs 1,24,999, 12GB+512GB for Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 12GB+1GB for Rs 1,54,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Price

Samsung Galaxy S22 series also had three devices. The base Galaxy S22 came with 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB for Rs 72,999 and Rs 76,999, respectively. The Galaxy S22+ also launched in two variants for Rs 84,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 88,999 (8GB+256GB). Lastly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra came for two prices - Rs 1,09,999 (12GB+256GB) and Rs 1,18,999 (12GB+512GB), respectively.

It is clearly visible that Samsung has increased the price of all the models in the S23 series. While there's a marginal price increase of Rs 3,000 for the base vanilla S23, the major price difference can be seen in the S23+ and S23 Ultra models. The S22 Ultra started at Rs 1,09,999, while the S23 Ultra starts at Rs 1,24,999.