Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price Shoots for Sky in India, Will it Work

Samsung, a few hours back, announced the Galaxy S23 series for the global market, and now the pricing for the Indian market is also out. The Galaxy S23 series is the flagship smartphone series from Samsung for the year 2023. It has three smartphones - Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung has upgraded the camera as well as the chipset powering the Galaxy S23 series compared to what you saw in the Galaxy S22 series. It is not just the features that have been upgraded, but also the price of the smartphones that have gone up. Samsung is focusing on keeping its S23 series around the price of the iPhone 14 series. Let's have a look at the price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in two memory variants - 8GB+128GB for Rs 74,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 79,999. The Galaxy S23+ is also available in two variants - 8GB+256GB for Rs 94,999 and 12GB+512GB for Rs 1,04,999. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in 3 memory variants - 12GB+256GB for Rs 1,24,999, 12GB+512GB for Rs 1,34,999 and 12GB+1TB for Rs 1,54,999.

The price of the Galaxy S23 series is quite high compared to what the Galaxy S22 series started at. We will get into a price comparison later, but the question right now would be, will this price work for the Indian market right now?

Inflation in the Market Might Result in Lower Sales for the Premium Galaxy S23 Series

Users upgrade their iPhones not only when it is necessary but also when it is unnecessary just to portray a higher status in society. iPhones are a status symbol, regardless of how many people have them. But it is not the same as with the Galaxy S series devices. These devices are not status symbols in the same manner as the iPhones. Samsung flagship phones are mostly loved by users because of the functionality they bring to the table, and not the looks or anything else.

Yes, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to deliver one of the best camera performances amongst the flagship phones of 2023, but at the same time, is that camera performance worth paying the price Samsung is asking for? That is the question that most consumers should keep in mind while considering the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the top-of-the-line smartphone in the Galaxy S23 series.

The smartphone shipments in Q4 CY2022 dropped, which was a surprise given that it is the festive quarter with several discounts. The demand for smartphones is not going to go down, but it might not be very high in the short term due to inflation in the global market. Things are becoming expensive, and consumers might stick with their current phones. The device refresh cycle is likely going to be elongated as more users switch to flagship phones.

So will this price work in India is something we will have to wait and find out. There's a chance that people might just prefer going for the iPhone 14 Pro device instead of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.