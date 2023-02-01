Samsung One UI 5.1 Features You Should Know

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, which gets underway at 11:30 p.m. on February 1, Samsung is preparing to introduce its flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy S23. One UI 5.1, a new version of the Samsung OS, has been speculated to debut alongside the flagship smartphone line prior to the launch event.

The features that consumers can anticipate from Samsung's most recent software update were revealed by a tip. One UI 5.0 will soon be replaced by One UI 5.1, according to a report from WinFuture. With new features, fixes, and performance enhancements, the most recent One UI 5.1 will function on Android 13 just like its predecessor. On One UI 5.1, Samsung's most recent operating system, consumers may expect a number of new features, according to the WinFuture research. According to the source, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is anticipated to ship with the new OS when it first launches.

According to the source, a new effects button may be included on the side of the camera viewfinder screen to enable users to quickly alter the colour of selfies taken with their device's front-facing camera. On One UI 5.1, a brand-new Expert RAW app is anticipated to be available, enabling users to take, edit, and export excellent photographs in RAW format.With the addition of a Shared Family Album in UI 5.1, the Gallery app is also anticipated to undergo changes. This album can be shared with family members and employs AI to automatically identify faces and suggest adding them to an album.

The new Samsung OS is anticipated to include a new battery widget as well as a weather widget with an easy-to-use illustration style. Users will be able to tailor their appearances for work, sports, different times of the day, etc. with the potential addition of the option for users to select their home and lock screen backgrounds based on current activities. Users should be able to share and collaborate on albums, notes, and calendars through messenger, email, and social media thanks to Samsung One UI 5.1's connectivity features. Samsung is also anticipated to make it possible for consumers to sync their Galaxy smartphone with the mouse, keyboard, or trackpad on their Galaxy Book.

The information revealed by the caller will be displayed in text chat, where users will be able to respond with a simple tap or by typing out their responses. The report claims that AI-assisted Bixby text calls will enable users to automatically answer calls and learn the reason behind them. Only English and Korean are anticipated to be offered at first for Bixby text calls.However, it's crucial to remember that Samsung has not yet formally verified any of the features that could be found on its most recent Samsung One UI 5.1.