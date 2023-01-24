Samsung Offering Indians 5G Smartphones for Rs 44 Per Day

Samsung has launched several 5G phones in the Indian market since 2020. Now, as the Indian telecom operators launch 5G for customers across the country, the demand for 5G phones is going to increase. To serve the market so far, Samsung has several options in different price ranges. One of the biggest things that the company is doing for its customers is that it is allowing them to get a 5G smartphone for just Rs 44 per day or Rs 1320 a month. Samsung is offering attractive EMI schemes to customers, and because of that, users can enjoy getting a great 5G expereince.

Samsung aims to do about 75% of its smartphone business through 5G devices this year. Aditya Babbar, Samsung India's Senior Director, told IANS that the early launch of new 5G smartphones in India is a strategy to achieve their goal of doing 75% of the smartphone business through 5G devices. For the unaware, Samsung launched two new Galaxy A series devices in India earlier this month - Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G.

The EMI schemes that Samsung is bringing to Indian consumers are focused on making the purchase of the device as low as possible. Babbar said that Indians could get the newly launched Galaxy A14 5G for just Rs 44 per day. From the words of Babbar, it can be understood that Samsung is betting strongly on its affordable Galaxy A series 5G smartphones in the Indian market.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G starts at just Rs 14,999 in India, while the Galaxy A23 5G starts at an effective price of Rs 20,999. Both smartphones have already gone on sale and are available for customers both via offline and online retail channels. Babbar said that Samsung has ensured that both the newly launched Galaxy A series devices are the most widely distributed smartphones.