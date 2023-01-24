Tecno Spark Go 2023 Launched for Rs 6999

Tecno Spark Go 2023 has launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone is an affordable device that will be available in three colours - Nebula Purple, Endless Black and Uyuni Blue. The device boasts a big battery with a Type-C port, which is a first in the sub-Rs 7000 category. The Spark Go series was introduced in 2020, and it was built to give users looking for super-affordable smartphones a new option to choose from. The Spark Go 2023 is also meant for the masses and is priced at just Rs 6999. Let's take a look at the complete list of specifications and price of the smartphone.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 2023 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display. The display has a 90% screen-to-body ratio for a vivid and sharp visual experience. Tecno Spark Go 2023 has a 120Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, IPX2 Splash resistance prevents the phone from water splashes. The device has an advanced fingerprint sensor which can unlock the device in just 0.23 seconds. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

There's a 13MP AI-dual rear camera sensor in the device. The device's camera app supports HDR, portrait, time-lapse, and AI Scene Detection to enable users to click great pictures. Tecno Spark Go 2023 comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. There's a Type-C port in the device to enable users to transfer data and charging. The device has a dedicated SD card slot so that users can expand the internal storage. It will run on Android 12-based HiOS 12. There's support for dual 4G SIM dual VoLTE.