Dual eSIM Support Being Rolled Out to Pixel 7 with Android 13 Beta

Google is rolling out dual eSIM support on Pixel 7 with the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update. This is a surprising move but one that also makes a lot of sense. So now, basically, users who want to get rid of physical SIMs can do it easily, and users who want to stick with one eSIM and one physical SIM can also do that. Since this is a beta update, only a few users have noted this feature. But in the coming months, it could be rolled out to all Pixel 7 users. According to Mishaal Rahman, Esper's Senior Technical Editor, a beta tester of the Pixel 7 got dual eSIM support with the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update.

This would be an interesting move, one that even Apple could incorporate in the future. With the iPhone 14 series, Apple has restricted some countries to devices with only eSIMs. But then, in countries such as India, users get one physical SIM card slot and one eSIM. Allowing users to register two eSIM profiles and keeping both of them active, along with giving them the option to go for a physical SIM, is something that makes a lot of sense. Many users worldwide would want a physical SIM card inside their devices, and forcing them to go with eSIM is not a great move.

Google Germany (via Gadgets360) has reportedly mentioned that it would provide the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users with support for dual eSIM in March 2023. In addition, Google is reportedly working on a new feature that would enable users to transfer an eSIM profile from an old Android phone to a new one. eSIMs are the future, and many more devices will soon start supporting them. Currently, it is iPhone users that mostly have eSIMs. But in a few years, that should change as more Android devices will come with eSIM support.