Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy and Hosur

Bharti Airtel has just launched 5G Plus network services in four more cities of Tamil Nadu - Coimbatore, Hosur, Trichy and Madurai. With this, Airtel's 5G services are now available in 52 cities of the nation. Also, a total of 5 cities in Tamil Nadu have Airtel's 5G Plus services. Airtel 5G Plus is 5G NSA (non-standalone) deployment from Airtel and it would work on most 5G smartphones in the country. Let's check out the areas that are covered by Airtel's 5G Plus in Tamil Nadu.

Airtel 5G Plus Covered Areas in Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, and Hosur

Airtel 5G Plus will now be available in the following areas of Trichy: Thillai Nagar, Rock fort, KK Nagar, Karumandapam, Thirunagar, Sanjeevi Nagar, Srirangam, Valluvar Salai, Selvapuram, Melur Road, and BHEL.

Airtel 5G Plus will now be available in the following areas of Madurai: KK Nagar, Kochadai, Ellis Nagar, Pasumalai, Mattuthavani, Thiruparankundram, Solaialagu Puram, Meenakshi Nagar, Viraganur, Nethaji Street, Alanganallur Road, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Kadachaneanthal Road, Palangantham, and Kadachaneanthal Road.

Airtel 5G Plus will now be available in the following areas of Hosur: Bharathidasan Nagar, Mookondapalli, Ganapathy Nagar, Sipcot I Land, Dargah, Periyar Nagar, Avalapalli, Shanthi Nagar, Old ASTC Hudco, and VOC Nagar.

Airtel 5G Plus will now be available in the following areas of Coimbatore: 100Ft Road, Town Hall, Gandhipuram, Saibaba Colony, Rathinapuri, Ganapathy, Koundampalayam, Tatabad, Saravanampatti, Sathy Road, Uppilipalayam, Cheran ma Nagar, RS Puram, Podanur, and Singanallur.

Airtel's 5G Plus network is capable of delivering up to 20x to 30x speeds than the current 4G networks. The telco has been deploying 5G Plus at a fast rate and it has targeted to complete the rollout to most of India by March 2024. Airtel's 5G Plus network services are available at no extra cost to the 4G consumers of the telco.