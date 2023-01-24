Nokia and Samsung Sign 5G Patent License Deal

Nokia, a global leader in telecommunications and networks, announced signing a cross-licensing agreement with Samsung, as the earlier contract expired at the end of 2022. The new agreement covers Nokia's fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies. Samsung will pay Nokia for a multi-year period starting January 1, 2023. The parties agree to keep the terms of the agreement private.

Commenting on the Agreement, Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: "Samsung is a leader in the smartphone industry, and we are delighted to have reached an amicable agreement with them. The agreement gives both companies the freedom to innovate, and reflects the strength of Nokia's patent portfolio, decades-long investments in R&D and contributions to cellular standards and other technologies."

Nokia's Core Networks portfolio fully complies with all GSMA security requirements

Earlier this month, Nokia announced that its Core Networks portfolio fully complies with all security requirements defined by the GSMA's bi-annual Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS) audit.

Core Network Products Audited

The most recent audit consisted of a range of Core Networks products, including IMS/Voice Core, Subscriber Data Management, Signaling and Policy, Packet Core, Cloud Infrastructure and Security. Nokia's other Core products, which were part of the audit, included Shared Data Layer, Nokia Container Services, Network Exposure Function, and NetGuard Endpoint Security.

Nokia Patent Portfolio

5G Essential Patents

Nokia's patent portfolio is built with more than 130 billion Euros invested in R&D since 2000 and comprises around 20,000 patent families, including over 4,500 patent families declared essential to 5G Technology.

Nokia contributes its inventions to open standards in return for the right to license them on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms.

As a result, companies can licence and use these technologies without having to make significant investments in the standards, encouraging innovation and the creation of new products and services for customers.

Nokia modernizes Mada Communications microwave transport network in Kuwait

Nokia earlier this month also announced that it would replace Mada's existing transport network with Nokia Wavence microwave solutions. This activity will help Mada simplify their network operations, improve network economics, and boost network performance. In addition, the Wavence microwave backhaul solution from Nokia will help Mada deliver superior network performance to its users while future-proofing its network.