Jio Announces 5G for 50 More Cities

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has just announced 5G for 50 more cities in the nation. This takes the total count of the 5G cities in the country to 184. The telco has covered around 17 states and union territories (UTs) in this wide-scale launch. Reliance Jio currently provides 5G at no additional cost to the users invited under the 5G Welcome Offer. The customers invited by the telco to experience its 5G can get speeds of more than 1 Gbps, and there's no limit to how much data they consume when they are on the 5G networks of Jio.

Which are the 50 Cities and 17 States/UTs Where Jio has Announced 5G

Jio has announced 5G for seven cities of Andhra Pradesh - Chittoor, Kadapa, Narasaraopet, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram. One city of Assam - Nagaon has also been covered with Jio's 5G.

Here are the other cities which are now covered with 5G: Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Korba (Chhattisgarh); Panaji (Goa); Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat (Haryana); Dhanbad (Jharkhand); Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mandya, Tumakuru (Karnataka); Alappuzha (Kerala); Kolhapur, Nanded-Waghala, Sangli (Maharashtra); Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Puri, Sambalpur (Odisha); Puducherry (Puducherry); Amritsar (Punjab); Bikaner, Kota (Rajasthan); and Dharmapuri, Erode (Tamil Nadu).

How to Get Jio 5G Welcome Offer?

Reliance Jio's 5G Welcome Offer is only extended to customers who are on the Rs 239 plan or more. The telco also recently branded the Rs 61 data plan as the 5G Upgrade plan. In case you are on a prepaid plan that costs less than Rs 239, then you can recharge with the Rs 61 plan to become eligible for the Welcome Offer from Jio. Note that subscribing to the Jio prepaid plans meant for 5G only makes you eligible for the Welcome Offer invite and doesn't guarantee that you will get it.

Jio Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the

total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world."