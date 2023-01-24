7 Patriotic Films to Watch on OTT for Republic Day

India will celebrate its Republic Day on January 26. On January 26, 1950, the Indian Constitution came into force, and this day is celebrated as Republic Day throughout the country. The 1949-adopted Constitution took the place of the Government of India Act of 1935 as the country's primary law. This was when India gained its independence as a republic.

Every year, a sizable procession honours Republic Day in New Delhi and includes tableaus representing each Indian state. After viewing the magnificent parades, you can watch a patriotic movie about the country streaming on one of your favourite OTT platforms.

Here's a list of seven patriotic movies you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 for Republic Day:

1. Swades on Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan portrays Mohan Bhargav, an Indian who currently resides abroad but goes home to see the woman who raised him and embarks on a quest to find his true place in the world. Ashutosh Gowariker directed the 2004 film, and reviews for the performances were extremely positive.

2. Raazi on Amazon Prime Video

In the movie "Raazi," a young woman named Sehma Khan plays a clandestine Indian agent who weds a Pakistani military family in order to gather intelligence. The film, in which Alia Bhatt plays the lead role, is based on Harinder Singh Sikka's book "Calling Sehmat."

3. URI: The Surgical Strike on Zee5

As the title implies, the film is based on India's 2016 raid on Pakistani terror launchpads in retaliation for four terrorists attacking an Army base in Uri, Jammu, & Kashmir. Nineteen soldiers from the Army lost their lives in the Uri attack.

4. Chak De India on Amazon Prime Video

The film charts the growth of an Indian women's hockey squad from the beginning of practice to a significant world championship victory. Their coach is Kabir Khan, a former hockey team captain for India who suffered rejection when his country lost to Pakistan in the World Cup.

5. Lagaan on Netflix

The movie, India's official entry for the 2002 Oscars, was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The primary protagonists, who are villagers in Central India in 1893 who must play a cricket match against the British in order to be excused from high taxes, are Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh.

6. Shershaan on Amazon Prime Video

The movie pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the 1999 Kargil War. The soldier was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest distinction for bravery.

7. Rang De Basanti on Netflix

In "Rang De Basanti," a group of young people who are cast in a documentary about Indian independence fighters become rebels with a mission as a result of the experience. The movie's cast includes Siddharth, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, and Aamir Khan.