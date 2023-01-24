7 Patriotic Films to Watch on OTT for Republic Day

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Check out the list of patriotic movies to watch this Republic Day with your family and friends on the OTT platform, which includes titles like Swades and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Highlights

  • Chak De India, charts the growth of an Indian women's hockey squad.
  • In the movie Raazi, a young woman named Sehma Khan plays a clandestine Indian agent.
  • Lagaan, India's official entry for the 2002 Oscars, was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Follow Us

7 Patriotic Films to Watch on OTT for Republic Day

India will celebrate its Republic Day on January 26. On January 26, 1950, the Indian Constitution came into force, and this day is celebrated as Republic Day throughout the country. The 1949-adopted Constitution took the place of the Government of India Act of 1935 as the country's primary law. This was when India gained its independence as a republic.

Every year, a sizable procession honours Republic Day in New Delhi and includes tableaus representing each Indian state. After viewing the magnificent parades, you can watch a patriotic movie about the country streaming on one of your favourite OTT platforms.

Here's a list of seven patriotic movies you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 for Republic Day:

1. Swades on Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan portrays Mohan Bhargav, an Indian who currently resides abroad but goes home to see the woman who raised him and embarks on a quest to find his true place in the world. Ashutosh Gowariker directed the 2004 film, and reviews for the performances were extremely positive.

Also ReadNew Telugu Movies That Are Available on OTT in January

2. Raazi on Amazon Prime Video

In the movie "Raazi," a young woman named Sehma Khan plays a clandestine Indian agent who weds a Pakistani military family in order to gather intelligence. The film, in which Alia Bhatt plays the lead role, is based on Harinder Singh Sikka's book "Calling Sehmat."

3. URI: The Surgical Strike on Zee5

As the title implies, the film is based on India's 2016 raid on Pakistani terror launchpads in retaliation for four terrorists attacking an Army base in Uri, Jammu, & Kashmir. Nineteen soldiers from the Army lost their lives in the Uri attack.

4. Chak De India on Amazon Prime Video

The film charts the growth of an Indian women's hockey squad from the beginning of practice to a significant world championship victory. Their coach is Kabir Khan, a former hockey team captain for India who suffered rejection when his country lost to Pakistan in the World Cup.

Also ReadFilms and Series Available on OTT in the Third Week of January 2023

5. Lagaan on Netflix

The movie, India's official entry for the 2002 Oscars, was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The primary protagonists, who are villagers in Central India in 1893 who must play a cricket match against the British in order to be excused from high taxes, are Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh.

6. Shershaan on Amazon Prime Video

The movie pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the 1999 Kargil War. The soldier was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest distinction for bravery.

7. Rang De Basanti on Netflix

In "Rang De Basanti," a group of young people who are cast in a documentary about Indian independence fighters become rebels with a mission as a result of the experience. The movie's cast includes Siddharth, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments