New Telugu Movies That Are Available on OTT in January

Preparing for a weekend movie night could help you get through the week. It was almost a month as we entered 2023, and there are already a number of new movies available on streaming services. Our favourite OTT platforms have been busy with multiple Telugu movies launching throughout the month, giving us even more reasons to enjoy January.

Here are the fresh Telugu films available for streaming on OTT in January.

Dhamaka

Swamy and Anand are identical twins who lead entirely different lives. Young Pranavi, who is in love with both of them, finds it difficult to decide. Trinadha Rao Nakkina is the action comedy movie's director, featuring notable performances by Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Jayaram, and Sachin Khedekar. On December 23, 2022, the movie was released in theatres.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: January 22 2023

18 pages

Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran star in the romantic comedy 18 pages, which Palnati Surya Pratap helms. A young woman named Nandini misplaced her journal, which she used to keep track of her memories, because she has short-term memory loss. Siddu stumbles onto the journal while travelling and is intrigued to learn more about this individual as he reads the journal. On December 23, 2023, the movie was released in theatres.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: January 27 2023

HIT: The Second Case

Krishna Dev, a police officer renowned for his cunning in apprehending criminals, is brought into a grisly case involving numerous victims. However, as he keeps getting closer to apprehending the murderer, he is constantly threatened. Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Rao Ramesh are the movie's stars. On December 2, 2022, the Sailesh Kolanu-directed film received its theatrical debut.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: January 6 2023

Cheppalani Undhi

After a tragedy, a reporter loses his native Telugu language. He attempts to find a solution, leading to many entertaining situations in the action comedy film. The movie, which also stars Yash Puri, Stefy Patel, Murali Sharma, Mohammad Ali, and others, is directed by Arun Barathi L. The first showing took place on December 9, 2022.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: January 12 2023

Anukoni Pranayam

Rajendra Prasad and Narasimha Raju play two best friends with opposing worldviews in Anukoni Pranayam. However, as the film progresses, Rajendra's character, who at first had a negative opinion about interpersonal relationships, comes to value them. The movie, which Venkatesh Pedirdla helmed, opened in theatres on October 28, 2022.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: January 13 2023

Korameenu

When an arrogant affluent man and his laid-back driver start to feel the same way about the same woman, arguments start to arise. Jabardast Ashok, Kishori Datrak, Vajja Venkata Giridhar, and other actors star in the drama film. Sripathi Karri is the director, and the movie premiered on December 31, 2022.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: January 14 2023

