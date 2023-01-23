Airtel Adds Disney+ Hotstar to 3 More Plans

Bharti Airtel, the second largest telecom operator in India, is now offering Disney+ Hotstar with a total of seven plans. Near the end of 2022, Airtel made a lot of changes to its prepaid plans with respect to the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. The telco never made any comments on why it is making the changes. On November 16, 2022, TelecomTalk reported that Airtel is offering Disney+ Hotstar with only two prepaid plans - Rs 499 and Rs 3359. Then, on December 22, 2022, TelecomTalk reported that Disney+ Hotstar has been added for two more prepaid plans of Airtel - Rs 399 and Rs 839.

Now, Airtel has brought back Disney+ Hotstar benefits for Rs 719, Rs 779 and Rs 999 prepaid plans. Let's take a look at the benefits of the plans.

Airtel Rs 719, Rs 779 and Rs 999 Prepaid Plans

The Rs 719 prepaid plan from Airtel comes with 1.5GB of daily data, truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 84 days of service validity. The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit for 3 months has been added to this plan. Airtel Xstream app, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, free Wynk Music, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag is available for users.

The Rs 779 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with 90 days of service validity. Users also get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and free Wynk Music.

Lastly, with the Rs 999 prepaid plan, users will get 2.5GB of daily data, truly unlimited voice calling, 84 days of service validity and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits associated with this plan is Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, Amazon Prime Membership, RewardsMini and Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music and Xstream app.

Airtel's Disney+ Hotstar benefit is now available in a total of seven plans. The seven plans are Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 719, Rs 779, Rs 839, Rs 999 and Rs 3359.

Airtel 5G

Because Airtel has been rolling out 5G NSA (non-standalone) throughout India, the telco will allow users on all the above-mentioned plans and more to experience its 5G if they are living in a location where 5G is available and have a 5G enabled handset. The telco has reached over 48 cities with 5G and the latest addition to this list was Puri. Airtel's 5G is available at no additional cost to the 4G users of the telco. You must have an active prepaid plan to ensure that you can enjoy data benefits. Airtel's base prepaid plan starts at Rs 99 in India.