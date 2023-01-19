Bharti Airtel Launches 5G Plus in Dehradun

Bharti Airtel has just announced the arrival of 5G Plus in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand. This is the 46th city that Airtel has reached with its 5G network. Airtel is deploying 5G in a phase-wise manner, meaning once it deploys 5G in a city, it will be expanded to the whole city in different phases. So initially, only select areas of Dehradun would get 5G from Airtel. Airtel has gone with 5G NSA (non-standalone) network deployment wherein the telco just needs to add the 5G layer on the existing 4G without making a bigger capital investment that 5G SA (standalone) would have required.

Airtel 5G Plus Coverage Area in Dehradun

In Dehradun, Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Transport Nagar, Chandrabani, Balawala, Miyawala, Dehrakas, Patel Nagar, Paltan Bazar, Niranjanpur, Sewla Kalan, Garhwali Colony, Saundhon wali, Aman Vihar, New road Race Course, Mothrowala, Ekta Vihar, Chakrata Road, Rajpur Road, and Prem Nagar.

Sovan Mukherjee, CEO of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Bharti Airtel, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Dehradun. Airtel customers in Dehradun can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

Airtel 5G Plus is currently available for customers at no additional cost. Users who are already consuming 4G network services of Bharti Airtel can use 5G without upgrading the SIM. With Airtel's 5G Plus network, several use cases can be enabled for businesses across different industry verticals. Airtel went with 5G NSA because most 5G smartphones in the ecosystem already support it. Starting today, Airtel 4G customers in Dehradun would be able to consume 5G services.