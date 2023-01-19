Airtel 5G Plus Now Available in Agartala

Bharti Airtel has announced 5G Plus network services for customers in Agartala. The 5G Plus services of Airtel are now present in 47 cities. Earlier today, Airtel announced 5G for Dehradun. Now it has been announced for Agartala. It is the capital city of Tripura, a northeast Indian state. The city has stunning lakes and beautiful temples. Now, Airtel customers in Agartala can experience 5G for no additional cost. Only Airtel 4G customers with active data plans can experience 5G. Airtel has said that 4G customers don't need to upgrade their SIM cards to use 5G on their devices. If you have a smartphone that supports 5G NSA (non-standalone), then you can use 5G of Airtel.

Airtel 5G Plus Covered Areas in Agartala

Airtel 5G Plus will be available for customers in Agartala in the following areas: Tripura Secretariat, Chowmuhani Bazar, Santipara, Durjoy Nagar, Jogendra Nagar, Amtola, East Champamura, Rani Bazar, Mohanpur, Chandrapur, Indranagar, Sib Nagar, Kanchan Nagar, Khayerpur, Madhya and Charipara. More areas of the city would get 5G from the telco in the near future. Airtel has been deploying 5G in a phase-wise manner for the customers.

Rajnish Verma, CEO of Assam and North Eastern States, Bharti Airtel, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Agartala. Airtel customers in Agartala can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

Airtel 5G Plus is accessible to customers in 47 different countries in the nation at the moment. The telecom service provider is rolling out 5G at a rapid pace to ensure that 5G arrives in every city by March 2024. Airtel has been deploying 5G NSA which means that most of the 5G smartphones in the country would be able to support it.