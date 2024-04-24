Airtel Denies Any Discussion With Vodafone Group for Indus Towers Stake

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Airtel clarified that it will always ensure that Indus remains in robust health and financially stable.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel denies engaging in talks with Vodafone Group for acquiring stake in Indus Towers.
  • News item said valuation disagreements impede potential acquisition discussions.
  • Airtel holds the largest stake in Indus Towers, emphasizing its importance in telecom infrastructure.

Follow Us

Airtel Denies Any Discussion With Vodafone Group for Indus Towers Stake
Indian Telecommunications Service Provider, Bharti Airtel, denied holding any discussions with the UK's Vodafone Group to acquire an additional stake in the Tower Company, Indus Towers (Indus). This clarification comes in response to a news item titled "Talk of the Tower: Airtel eyes Vodafone's 21.05 percent stake in Indus" by ET Telecom earlier today, citing two sources aware of the matter.

Also Read: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Banaskantha District of Gujarat Under REP




Airtel quickly clarified its stance in an exchange filing, stating, "We wish to clarify that Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel) is not in any discussion with Vodafone Group to acquire such a stake in Indus Towers Limited (Indus). The Company has no desire to raise its stake beyond what is required for the financial consolidation of Indus within the Company, which shall be done as and when appropriate, in compliance with applicable disclosure requirements."

The news item in question stated, "Bharti Airtel is in talks to buy the UK-based Vodafone Group's 21.05 percent stake in Indus Towers, which could potentially give India's second-ranked telco a controlling interest, according to two people aware of the matter."

"However, talks are stuck over valuation, with the Sunil Mittal-led Airtel unwilling to acquire Vodafone’s stake at the current Indus share price, which has jumped over 77 percent since January. Airtel, instead, wants a valuation of Rs 210-212 a share, or the level at which US private equity fund KKR and Canadian pension fund CPPIB had sold stock in Indus in February 2024," the news item read.

Airtel's Stake in Indus

Airtel is the biggest shareholder in Indus, with a 47.95 percent stake, while Vodafone Group holds 21.05 percent, and 30.97 percent is with the public.

Airtel emphasised that Indus is a provider of critical infrastructure services to the telecom industry and that Airtel relies heavily on it. Therefore, Airtel clarified that it will always ensure that Indus remains in robust health and financially stable.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Jobins :

Vi should decrease the tariff somewhere near to Jio's. So it can grab users from Airtel and Jio.

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

Faraz :

If out of 481, 108 is 5G customers. That means customer on Jio 4G network reduced from 452 million in…

Reliance Jio Posts Rs 5583 Crore Net Profit in Q4…

Sujata :

In my nearest enodeB, Jio switches off b40 daily at around 1 am, restores around 6 am. b3 and b5…

Reliance Jio Launches 5G in 27 Cities in Holi 2023

Faraz :

If they already reached 482 million, I wonder in how many months it will reach 500 million customers. Their ARPU…

Reliance Jio Posts Rs 5583 Crore Net Profit in Q4…

Faraz :

Vi just showing their greedy face more than ARPUtel these days. With minimum spectrum and network, they want to take…

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments