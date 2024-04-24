Airtel Enhances Network Coverage in Leh and Ladakh for Travellers



Summer vacation is around the corner, and if you're planning a trip to Leh and Ladakh, Bharti Airtel has you covered with its high-speed network in this popular summer tourist destination of India. Airtel announced today the expansion of its network across the picturesque regions of Leh and Ladakh. This development comes just in time for the upcoming travel season, encouraging travellers to enjoy unlimited 5G service across the region, Airtel announced on Wednesday.

Seamless Connectivity for Travelers

According to Airtel, its network now encompasses over 40 zones within Ladakh, ensuring that residents and travellers alike can enjoy reliable connectivity throughout their journeys. Airtel is committed to providing seamless connectivity in India's picturesque regions of Leh and Ladakh, which are enjoyed by thousands of travellers.

Commenting on the expansion, Bharti Airtel said, "We are thrilled to enhance our network experience for customers in the Leh and Ladakh region. We are certain that this travel season, our customers will enjoy the power of ubiquitous access to high-speed data, opening up a wide range of new opportunities and experiences in these iconic locations."

In November 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel announced that it had connected the Zanskar Valley in the Kargil district with 5G, delivering Airtel 5G services to the Zanskar Valley. After ramping up telecom infrastructure in the Zanskar Valley, Airtel introduced its 5G services in select areas of Leh, bringing high-speed connectivity to the region.

Key Tourist Destinations Covered

Key tourist destinations in Leh, including Durbook, Tangstae, Pangong Lake, Hall of Fame, Magnetic Hill, Sangam (Indus and Zanskar River), Diskit, and Turtok, are now equipped with Airtel's state-of-the-art infrastructure, providing visitors access to high-speed internet amidst breathtaking landscapes, the company said.

Airtel customers can also enjoy a strong network presence at Chang-La-Pass, Gurdwara Pathar Sahib, Lamayuru Monastery, Moon Land, Alchi & Likir Monastery, Khardung-La-Pass, Hunder, etc., where travellers can stay connected socially.

Unlimited 5G Data Access

Furthermore, with Airtel's 5G rollout, travellers can now experience unlimited 5G data by recharging with eligible prepaid plans or on any postpaid connection, whether embarking on the renowned Chadar Trek or simply immersing in the region's natural beauty.