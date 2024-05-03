Jio, Airtel and Vi Rs 299 Prepaid Plans Detailed

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the three prominent telecom operators in India. All of these telcos offer users a prepaid plan with the denomination of Rs 299. It is a popular plan for users with a decent budget looking for a short-term validity option. All of these telcos offer their Rs 299 plan with a service validity of 28 days. Apart from that, Jio and Airtel even offer free unlimited 5G data with their Rs 299 plans. Vodafone Idea has not yet launched 5G and thus Vi users don't get the unlimited 5G data offer, but they do get the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. Let's take a look at the Rs 299 plans offered by the private telcos in India right now.









Vodafone Idea Rs 299 Plan

The Rs 299 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with a service validity of 28 days and it offers users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 1.5GB of daily data. The additional benefits offered with this plan are Binge All Night (use as much data as you want between 12 AM and 6 AM every night), Weekend Data Rollover (use the leftover daily data from the weekdays on the weekend), and Data Delights (emergency 2GB data every month).

Recharging this plan from the Vi mobile app will also give the user access to 5GB of bonus data.

Bharti Airtel Rs 299 Plan

Airtel's Rs 299 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. This plan carries a service validity of 28 days and comes with unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 299 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. It carries a service validity of 28 days and gives users access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. There's also unlimited 5G data offered with this Jio plan.