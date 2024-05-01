Airtel Black Plan to Get DTH and Broadband with OTT Under Rs 1000

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has been offering Airtel Black, its bundled service for quite some time now. It offers convenience to customers in multiple ways. The first advantage of Airtel Black is that users don't need to pay multiple bills for multiple services. All of Airtel's essential services are bundled in a single bill and thus it reduces the headache for the customer to pay off several bills. Today, we are going to talk about one plan from Airtel Black that is priced under Rs 1000 and offers customers DTH (Direct-to-Home) as well as a broadband connection. Let's check it out.









Read More - Airtel Surpasses 6.9 Million 5G Customers in Karnataka

Airtel Black Rs 899 Plan

Before we go ahead with the plan details, it is important to know that when the final bill is generated, customers will also see an 18% tax added to Rs 899. There's no lock-in period for the plan, meaning customers can leave whenever they want.

The Rs 899 plan under Airtel Black will offer customers a broadband connection. With this broadband connection, users will get up to 100 Mbps of internet speed and unlimited voice calls with a fixed-line (landline) connection. The instrument for the landline will have to be purchased by the customer separately as Airtel doesn't offer that.

Read More - Airtel Adds More Sites in Murshidabad, Maldah and Nadia Districts of West Bengal Under REP

Then there's also a DTH connection that comes with up to Rs 350 worth of TV channels. For the DTH connection, Airtel will offer customers an Xstream Box. There will also be OTT (over-the-top) benefits including Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream app that will offer users access to content from 12+ apps such as SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play and more.

Airtel has marked this plan as the best-seller. If you go for a standard 100 Mbps plan from Airtel, it will cost you Rs 799 per month + taxes. Under Airtel Black, the cost is signficantly reduced as you also get a DTH connection with TV channels and OTT benefits.