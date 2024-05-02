Telia Expands Helsinki Data Center to Meet Rising AI Demand

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Telia Finland responds to the escalating need for Artificial Intelligence services by expanding its data center capacity in Helsinki.

Highlights

  • Telia Finland expands data center capacity in Helsinki to accommodate rising demand for AI services.
  • The Telia Helsinki Data Center integrates energy-efficient design for sustainability.
  • Excess heat from the data center is repurposed for heating thousands of homes in Helsinki.

Telia Finland announced today the expansion of data center capacity in Helsinki to meet the increased demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) services. The telco noted that with AI-driven tasks consuming significantly more power than traditional processes, data centers are witnessing an annual increase of up to 30 percent in capacity requirements across the Nordic region.

Also Read: Telia Estonia Partners With Sunly to Operate 100 Solar Powered Mobile Sites




Sustainable Data Center Expansion

Telia said an extra 4 MW of capacity is currently being built in the Telia Helsinki Data Center and should be ready at the site in early 2025. Established in 2018, the Telia Helsinki Data Center was initially designed to be flexible and energy-efficient, offering colocation or server facilities for use by various customers.

Heating Homes with Data Center Heat

"Machines that perform artificial intelligence calculations consume a lot of electricity during calculations. Our challenge is to deliver all that electricity to a very small space and also remove the heat generated as a result of use from the space in a controlled manner. The heat collected from the data center is transferred to the district heating network to be distributed to thousands of homes and properties in Helsinki," said the Telia Helsinki Data Center.

Also Read: Equinix Inks Solar PPA With Sembcorp for Singapore Data Centers

Meeting AI Service Demands

According to Telia, the demand for AI services has attracted new players, resulting in a need for additional server facilities and increased capacity.

In response, Telia is currently adding 4 MW of capacity to its Helsinki Data Center, slated for completion in early 2025. This expansion aligns with projections indicating a continuous rise in data processing demands driven by AI technologies, the company said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.



